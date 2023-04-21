Bluefield’s popular East River Mountain Overlook is now also home to the Mountain State’s newest Almost Heaven swing. The Almost Heaven swings were created by the West Virginia Department of Tourism to give residents the perfect photo op while visiting attractions across the state.
The overlook, which is located high atop the city limits of Bluefield, provides a tremendous backdrop for photographs. So it is an idea location for an Almost Heaven swing.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau applied for a swing last summer through the department’s cooperative advertising program, according to Mercer CVB Executive Director Jamie Null.
The East River Mountain Overlook project is the second Almost Heaven swing in the New River-Greenbrier Valley area. The other swing is located at Babcock State Park.
“It’s our hope that when travelers snap these photos, they’ll post them on their social media channels to share with the world,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Social media influences most travel decisions and it gives the Mountain State the potential for a big marketing advantage. For one thing, it’s visual, and there’s no place more beautiful than West Virginia.”
Null said the Mercer County CVB felt that East River Mountain was the perfect spot in Mercer County for an Almost Heaven swing due to the view, as well as the history of the area. The top of the mountain was once a welcome center for visitors. Bluefield’s beloved Ridge Runner also once operated at the overlook.
“We are excited for residents and visitors to capture the perfect photo on the swing,” Null said. “We are happy that the city of Bluefield loved the idea and are partners in making our overlook stand out.”
City Manager Cecil Marson also is encouraging visitors to post photographs of the overlook to social media.
“It’s got a selfie area so any of our visitors and guests can get a nice dose of southern West Virginia and the whole state here, so we’re just super excited that we’ve got this up,” Marson said at the unveiling ceremony last week. “If anybody stays at a bed and breakfast or a hotel, they can stop and visit and get a great family photo.”
In addition to the Almost Heaven swing, new historical interpretative signs also were recently installed at the overlook in cooperation with the Mercer County CVB, the city of Bluefield and the National Coal Heritage Area.
The overlook is one of Bluefield’s premier attractions. The recent additions, including the Almost Heaven swing, will help to further enhance the overlook experience for visitors to the city.
ATV tourists, and all other travelers, are encouraged to check out the overlook, and to take a social media selfie on the new Almost Heaven swing. The same goes for area residents who haven’t been on the mountain in a while.
Please show your love for Bluefield, and West Virginia, with an “Almost Heaven” photograph high atop East River Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.