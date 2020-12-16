Retro is all the rage nowadays. Whether it is toys, movies or television shows, much of what is new also seems to be deeply rooted in our past.
It doesn’t matter whether you call it a reboot or a relaunch, a growing number of companies have realized that nostalgia also is a big money maker. From old-fashioned gadgets and games to the return of record players, all that is old is suddenly new again.
In fact, some of these retro items are probably on your Christmas shopping list this year. I know during the Black Friday sales last month, the local department store was selling record players for $30 bucks and records for $15 a pop. Nothing says old-school like a working record player that plays actual records. Or how about a retro Pac-Man machine? You can actually buy one of those now for about $300 bucks. And best yet, no quarters are required to play.
Even old television shows and movies have been rebooted in recent years for modern (and older) audiences.
I’ll give you a recent example. Last month, during the big Black Friday sales, I bought a copy of “Fantasy Island” for $4 bucks. We all need an escape from the pandemic, and returning to “Fantasy Island” sounded like an opportunity for escapism.
Now I’m not talking about the iconic ABC television series that ran from 1977 to 1984 starring the late Richardo Montalban (”Star Trek” fans probably better know Montalban as the original Khan), but instead the 2020 movie of the same name that promised to provide a modern day horror movie spin on the original television classic.
“Fantasy Island” as a horror movie?
Yes, turning the original “Fantasy Island” into a big-screen horror flick sounds like a train wreck waiting to happen. But hey, it couldn’t be that bad for $4 bucks. Right?
Well, let me just say I want my $4 dollars back.
Retro only works when it is done correctly. Just as Disney bungled the last two “Star Wars” movies, Blumhouse all but crushed any fleeting memories I had of the iconic television series of the same name.
I won’t get into spoilers here. Let me just say that the script for “Fantasy Island” was apparently written by a group of second-graders, the plot twists (if you can call them that) make absolutely no sense, and the movie can’t seem to decide if it wants to be a comedy, a horror film or a fantasy flick. It succeeds at being none of the three. Even worse is the fact that the 2020 remake of “Fantasy Island” goes so far as to borrow a direct plot mechanism from another iconic television series from a decade ago, “Lost,” which also aired on ABC.
No, the original Mr. Roarke would not approve of this new film. Nor would fans of the original “Fantasy Island.” And anyone who appreciates a good movie will be left shaking their heads at the nonsensical character plot twist near the third act of this mess of a movie.
In order for retro reboots to work, you must respect the original source material.
You can’t take the hero of the original “Star Wars” trilogy and make him into an angry, unlikable anti-hero, as Disney did with Luke Skywalker in the horrific “Last Jedi.” Just like you can’t bring back “Ghostbusters” without its original cast. Just like you can’t bring back Mr. Roarke and put him in a poor comedy disguised as a horror film.
When it comes to the retro trend, Hollywood is probably a lost cause at this point. I mean, if you can’t get “Star Wars” right, then you probably aren’t going to get anything else right either. So it is probably necessary at this point to look past television and film.
That brings us to gadgets and games, the one area where retro really does shine.
It is difficult, after all, to mess up a retro record player. The same goes for a vintage Pac-Man or Galaga machine. And classic board games like Monopoly will never go out of style despite how far technology may take us.
In fact, retro gifts and gadgets are probably safe holiday gifts to consider this year. At this point, I think it is also safe to assume that many of our old childhood memories will continue to be resurrected both at retail stores and on the big screen.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
