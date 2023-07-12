Technology has made math simple. Right?
Well not exactly.
A few days ago I noticed that I couldn’t use the calculator on my laptop outside because I wasn’t connected to the internet.
Really? An internet connection is required to use the calculator. That’s ridiculous.
Why is it that every single app, television and gadget available in the year 2023 demands a constant internet connection?
I’ve even seen new refrigerators that are now online connected devices.
But why must kitchen appliances, of all things, be connected to the internet?
Do we really have time to surf the internet, browse through our social media feeds and check our email while cooking dinner?
Of course not. Our focus should be on preparing our meals, not liking or sharing Facebook links.
In terms of the calculator, why is an online connection required to add, subtract and divide?
Now keep in mind that I was setting outside in a country setting with cows not that far away. In fact, even what appears to be a billy goat is roaming freely along adjacent un-fenced property lines. So it is not exactly a location where public wifi is readily available.
All I wanted to do was some simple math on the calculator app. But nope. No adding, subtracting or dividing is apparently allowed in the year 2023 unless you are online.
So I was left with two options. Launch the wifi hotspot on my phone just to use the calculator on my laptop outside or count with my fingers instead. Well actually there was a third option. I could use the calculator app on my phone, which is apparently always online too.
Go figure.
If the calculator app won’t work offline on the computer, then maybe the games will? Or such was my flawed theory.
Two racing games, three zombie shooting games and a maze game.
So the first choice was obvious. I selected the Pac-Man-type game.
Well guess what? Apparently you’ve got to have an online connection to play most of these computers games as well.
Really? I seem to recall back in the day all you had to do was have a quarter in your pocket to play Pac-Man.
•••
I worry that DVDs, Blu-Rays and music CDs may one day be phased out in favor of streaming.
Already it is becoming harder to find DVDs and music CDs at area stores.
Although old-fashioned records, and record players, do appear to be staging a welcomed comeback. So that is one bright spot in our otherwise mandatory online, always connected future.
Streaming is fine for those who enjoy it. I even occasionally stream free movies and television shows on my cell phone. The key word, of course, being occasionally.
As an old-school creature of habit, if I’m going to watch a movie, I prefer to have a physical copy of it on high-definition Blu-Ray complete with a collector’s box.
That way you don’t have to worry about the movie or television series one day being removed from your local streaming service or suddenly being shifted to a paid subscription service.
Instead, you can watch the Blu-Ray or DVD as often, and whenever you choose, since you own a physical copy of it.
As far as I’m concerned, companies like Disney that are refusing to release their streaming content on DVD and Blu-Ray are simply leaving money on the table while also alienating long-time fans of those franchises that they now own.
I’ll fight for old-school technology, devices and off-line gadgets for as long as I can.
Sadly, it would appear that we are all marching toward an interconnected online future.
Of course, politicians who promise to have us all connected with high-speed broadband in the next five years or so will still have to come up with a plan to reach every single household in every single holler, valley and mountain here in the deep south counties.
As it stands now, I’m still aware of locations in our region where you don’t even have a cell phone signal.
We can’t stop the march of technology. But that doesn’t mean we should forget our past either.
That’s why I enjoy perusing through flea markets and antique-related stores. They provide a venue to treasures from our past.
I’m talking about trinkets, and long forgotten gems, that don’t require a constant high-speed connection to enjoy.
If you look hard enough, you might even find an old-battery operated calculator that actually works without a mandatory online connection.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
