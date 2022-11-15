The last piece of the $6 million funding puzzle has been solved for a critical natural gas line extension project at Exit 1 in Bluefield.
Gov. Jim Justice traveled to Mercer County earlier this month to hand-deliver a $1.9 million check to the Mercer County Commission for the long-planned Interstate 77 infrastructure project.
The state funding will help complete a natural gas pipeline from Cumberland Road in Bluefield where it now ends beneath Route 460.
“It’s going to give us a great economic opportunity to go up Route 290, John Nash Boulevard, all the way to the industrial park,” Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said.
“Companies don’t like to come to places that don’t have infrastructure, and that’s going to be a great piece of infrastructure to build on the economy in John Nash Boulevard.”
John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Development Authority, says the project will serve both commercial and residential customers.
“Nearly 100-plus residents will have access to gas on John Nash Boulevard and dozens of businesses,” O’Neal said. “This gas project will support hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in new investments in Mercer County. This is a win for Mercer County and our entire region.”
All of the funding needed to complete the project is now in place.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., initially obtained a $3 million congressional allocation for the project. Another $1 million in local funding is coming from Mercer County with the $1.9 million state grant completing the $6 million price tag.
The timing of the state funding award is good, with site work continuing at Exit 1 on the new $40 million Omnis Building Technologies project.
The home manufacturing company is planning to be open by 2023.
The 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will provide about 300 high-paying jobs for the region. Once it is operational, the new Bluefield plant will produce more than 3,000 turn-key homes a year using new concrete technology. The homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make the pre-designed structures.
Now that all of the funding is in place, this all-important project can finally commence.
The natural gas line is necessary in order to help ensure additional economic development and growth at Exit 1.
