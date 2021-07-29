Barring any unforeseen surprises, Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate will be held right here in Southwest Virginia.
Both Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have confirmed their participation in a debate that will be held on the campus of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va. on Thursday, September 16.
While the two candidates plan on participating in other forums independently, the Grundy debate is so far the only event where the participation of both candidates is confirmed.
We congratulate the Appalachian School of Law for facilitating this all-important debate, and allowing residents of Southwest Virginia to have a front-row seat to a high-profile political event.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states in the nation with a governor’s race this fall, and the contest is being closely watched by political observers as a potential barometer for the 2022 midterm elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
If McAuliffe and Youngkin, in fact, can’t agree upon another joint debate location, the Southwest Virginia debate would then be the only face-to-face meeting of the candidates between now and Election Day.
The law school said in a press release that both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the debate, which will take place in the college’s moot courtroom. The law school said the gubernatorial debate will be live streamed and broadcast on news networks.
Initially it was assumed that the two men also would participate in a planned debate sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association. But Youngkin’s campaign made news earlier this month when it announced it would not participate in that debate because it felt event moderator Judy Woodruff would not be impartial due to a donation she made years ago to a Clinton Foundation earthquake relief fund.
McAuliffe, the Democrat in the race, is a close friend and political ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
So the Virginia Bar Association debate is off, leaving Grundy as the only event for now where the two men are confirmed to participate.
Residents of Southwest Virginia should take advantage of this unique opportunity, and plan on attending the Buchanan County debate. We would like to see a packed house at the Appalachian School of Law on Sept. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.