Voters across Southwest Virginia will have a say today in the high-profile, closely watched gubernatorial race between Republican Glen Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
Polls in Virginia open today at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Thousands of Virginians have already voted early, and thousands more will cast a ballot today at their normal polling precincts in a race that is being closely monitored as a barometer for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, when control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
If polling is to be believed, this race is very close. So it is important for everyone to vote. No excuses. Just vote today.
Youngkin, a political newcomer, is attempting to end a decade of Democratic control in Virginia. He appears to be making inroads in attracting independents and moderate voters in the heavily populated suburbs of Northern Virginia. Also helping Youngkin today is polling that shows President Joe Biden is unpopular in Virginia.
McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, is a mainstay in Democrat politics who in recent days has enlisted the aid of a number of big names in his party, including Biden and former President Barack Obama, to campaign on his behalf. Realizing that today’s vote could be close, he’s even campaigned in deeply-red Southwest Virginia, stumping recently in Tazewell County. Youngkin, meanwhile, made several trips to Tazewell County during the GOP primary process.
Both candidates realize that in a race this close every vote will count.
Also on the ballot today are races for attorney general, lieutenant governor and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates, which is currently controlled by Democrats. Furthermore, area voters will decide local Board of Supervisors, school board and town council races today in Tazewell County.
But the big prize is the governor’s race, and that’s the contest the nation will be watching today.
If you live in Virginia, then you need to vote today.
It’s as simple as that.
Have a say in Virginia’s future.
Just vote.
