Democrat Joe Manchin has found himself in a position of great power in the U.S. Senate. Whether or not his newfound political influence proves to be a blessing or a curse for the veteran West Virginia lawmaker remains to be seen.
With the U.S. Senate now evenly divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Vice President Kamala Harris will cast tie-breaking votes in favor of the Democrats. But that’s assuming, of course, that Manchin goes along with everything the Democratic Party advances in the Senate. A potential “nay” vote from Manchin on any particular legislative measure backed by his own party would result in that bill failing by a vote of 50-49, unless Democrats can convince another Republican to go along with them, an unlikely scenario given the current toxic political environment in Washington.
When pressed last week regarding his newfound political power, Manchin said that he will continue to vote his conscious, not party, as he has for the last decade.
“I am in this position because over the 10 years I have been there, I have been the most centrist voter,” Manchin said. “I vote in the middle, so if you look at my voting record, it is 50/50 almost. If it makes sense, a good idea, I am for it. If it doesn’t, I don’t vote for it. If I can go home and explain it to West Virginians, that is my litmus test: can I explain it back home, do they understand it? If they want to put stuff up thinking all of the sudden now, ‘Joe Manchin, he will vote against this, or for that,’ then they are sadly mistaken. I do not operate that way and they all know it and I have told them.”
But that so-called litmus test may soon be put to the proverbial test.
That’s because Manchin’s own political party is talking about advancing a couple of ideas that many West Virginians consider to be controversial. If proposals like packing the U.S. Supreme Court, adding additional states to the Union, or defunding the police were to make it up for a vote in the full U.S. Senate, Manchin will certainly find himself in a precarious position with his constituents. And any gun control measures that were to advance in the U.S. Senate could put Manchin in a difficult position with voters back home. When he was governor of West Virginia, Manchin positioned himself as a defender of Second Amendment rights.
There’s also the looming issue of another impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump. Manchin found himself in hot water with a lot of voters in southern West Virginia last year when he voted to impeach Trump. Now he may find himself having to cast the same vote twice.
One area where Manchin is hoping to find common ground with other lawmakers on is infrastructure. And there is much good that could come from a new federal infrastructure bill for Manchin’s home state. In fact, one needs to look no further than southern West Virginia — and at the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects — to see the great need for additional federal funds to advance these long delayed and critical future four-lane corridors.
One thing is certain. All eyes will be on Manchin in the weeks and months ahead. His constituents back home in West Virginia will certainly scrutinize his actions in the days ahead.
