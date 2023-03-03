When I was growing up, I noticed at a very young age that some people go to church once a year.
No, it’s not always during Christmas.
It is Easter.
Why does this happen?
Before I tell this story please know it is not meant to be a criticism of anybody. It is not sexist.
I am simply telling a true story, one I have told before and one I always think about as Easter nears.
Many of us are fortunate enough to have grown up around many relatives, some of whom are invariably a bit on the, well, different side, and thank goodness for that. It would be a very boring world if we were all alike.
Aunt Ruby was one of my more colorful relatives who everyone enjoyed being around because of her fun personality, love of telling naughty jokes and all around zest for life. She was a party girl who loved company and thrived on keeping people entertained.
But one thing about her always worried my mother and the rest of her sisters.
Aunt Ruby was not a church-goer.
Except for Easter Sunday.
That’s because she always brought a new dress for the occasion and she enjoyed showing up, talking, laughing and flaunting her rather shapely figure.
I know. It was church. But that mattered not to Aunt Ruby, who loved to be the center of attention under all circumstances.
Yes, it is true that my mother and others always wanted to dress up on Easter and many actually wore Easter bonnets.
Not Aunt Ruby, of course, that was much too old-fashioned. She did not like anything that was old-fashioned.
On this particular Easter she had purchased a beautiful red dress, one that, I was told, she shopped for quite a while to find.
Aunt Ruby looked good in red. It suited her long reddish hair and outgoing personality.
Her husband worked at the Celanese and was working daylight on this Easter Sunday, so he was gone.
Her four sons walked up the dirt road to church to Sunday School and Aunt Ruby would drive herself to church later, arriving just in time to enjoy socializing between the time Sunday School ended and preaching began.
She was running a little behind on that morning, doing everything she could to look sensational, and I am sure she succeeded.
When she finally scurried out of the house to leave, just as she slammed the front door shut she realized she forgot her purse, which contained her car keys and the $5 bill she would toss into the collection plate, in a way to make sure all around her saw the act of giving what was then a lot of money.
But the door would not open and she realized she had somehow locked it.
Okay, no problem, she would go through the back door which would not have locked.
Then a more serious problem caught her attention.
To her horror, she realized when she slammed the door part of her dress was caught and she could not pull it out.
Trying to gently free it from the door did not work, she later said when she told the story, and she was afraid to jerk hard enough to rip it.
She also considered just taking it off, but the way it was made that would been have difficult and, besides, the road was directly in front of her house so someone may see her. Only one car had passed during that time and she tried to flag it down for help, but whoever it was just waved back and tooted their horn.
So on this beautiful Easter morning, when Aunt Ruby was so looking forward to her one day to shine at church, she spent the morning standing in her own doorway, trapped.
I guess we could see this story as being more than just a fluke, a funny coincidence.
Or we could read into it something along the lines of poetic justice or God sending a strong message.
Aunt Ruby, in her usual love-of-life way, did not read anything into it and started using it as a story to entertain people. She was not one to linger on any unpleasant or negative thoughts. There was too much living awaiting to waste time with that.
After Aunt Ruby died, her older sister, Aunt Angum, who lived to be 95 and was quite religious, told me she worried about Aunt Ruby every day, afraid that she may not be in heaven.
I told her that, well, we can’t understand these things, but Aunt Ruby had been a good person and spread a lot of joy during her life.
And we can only believe that God is just.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
