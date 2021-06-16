Now that the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival has concluded a successful 10 day run, area residents will want to pencil in the Fourth of July on their calendars. In addition to the normal festivities associated with the all-American holiday, the popular Fourth of July celebration is returning this year as well to Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.
The event had to be canceled last year due to surging virus numbers in Mercer County. But the all-day patriotic celebration is a go for this year with fun, food, music and fireworks.
Stacey Hicks, president and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, confirmed the return of the July Fourth celebration during last week’s meeting of the Mercer County Commission.
The rescue squad requested funding assistance from the commission with the Fourth of July celebration, and $3,000 was allocated toward the event by the commissioners.
“This year with the governor lifting the mask mandate and with vaccinations, we feel safe to have an event outside,” Hicks said, adding that more than 10,000 people have passed through previous July Fourth celebrations at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Vaccination rates in Mercer County are slowly improving. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, about 40.2 percent of the county’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 35,000 of those vaccines to date have been administered at the squad’s new Karen Preservati Center.
Hicks said the 2021 Fourth of July celebration will feature five to six bands, activities for children such as pottery, water slides, balloons and other events. It will be the celebration’s 10th year.
Veterans have been recognized at previous celebrations and they will be honored again this year, but medical professionals, EMT workers, police and other first responders that have worked during the pandemic also will be recognized this year.
We are glad to hear that the All-American celebration will be returning this Fourth of July to Princeton. As was the case with the Mountain Festival in Bluefield, we expect to see a big crowd at Hunnicutt Stadium next month as well.
Being able to attend large-scale festivals and patriotic celebrations is another big step back to normal.
