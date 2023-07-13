I regularly hike at Glenwood Recreational Park, so I noticed some algae a couple of weeks ago around the lake’s boat dock. It looked like the usual stuff I see when spring and summer arrive, so I didn’t think much of it.
Algae tends to bloom a bit when the temperatures get warmer.
This time the algae was different. It took off and spread.
This week the lake was closed to boating and fishing because it was getting so thick, there was risk of boats getting stranded in the shallow water. I suspect the stranded boaters could wade to shore because thanks to slit buildup, the lake’s gotten really shallow in some places.
I visited the lake Tuesday after a Mercer County Commission meeting because Commissioner Greg Puckett had agreed to meet our photographer, Tara Wyatt, for some pictures.
Since I was doing the story for Wednesday’s edition, I decided to stop there, too, and see the current situation firsthand.
When I turned off Route 20 and went through the park’s gate, I saw the lake and for a moment couldn’t tell the difference between the shore and the water.
It was as if the lake had been filled in and turned into a wetland.
Greg Puckett walked out onto one of the floating docks and grabbed a handful of the algae so Tara could shoot some photos. I usually think of algae as that green slime growing inside aquariums, but this water foliage looked more like my idea of seaweed. It was like a handful of wet weeds pulled out of the ground.
A boat sent out earlier had carved rows into that algae mat covering much of that part of the lake. The idea was to help break it up.
I decided to drive by Wednesday morning and see if there was any changes, and there were some changes.
I could see new patches of bluish green growing already where the living mat had been disturbed.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District is having tests done to see what sort of algae is flourishing in the lake. Hot temperatures and plenty of rain along with the lake’s shallow sections made it a good place for algae to grow.
Once any sort of species, flora or fauna, decides that a location is just right for them, it’s hard to evict them.
For instance, I have friends living in Florida, and they’ve told me about their own experiences with new species taking up residence in the Sunshine State. Tree tarantulas from South America build nests along gutters and other structures.
In some parts of Florida, big lizards such as iguanas are about as common as squirrels, and anacondas and other huge snakes have established themselves in the wilderness. Efforts to get rid of these snakes is a continuing challenge. Like I said, once any species gets established — and this can happen quickly — eliminating it is difficult.
Puckett asked the public to be patient while the algae problem is being addressed.
Another problem the algae aggravates is littering. When a place looks unappealing, visitors are less inclined to take care of it. Well, I can testify that littering along the lake was a problem before the algae started blooming.
I’ve carried shopping bags with me so I can pick up trash I see along the trails, and I don’t have any trouble filling one up. What really irritates me is how litter is left within sight of a trash can. Bait boxes, fishing line often including a fish hook, bottles and other debris is carelessly left along the shore and, again, within sight of trash cans.
Eventually the algae problem will be addressed, and there are plans for renovations that include dredging the lake.
While the situation continues, one hopes that visitors coming to the lake for hiking, picnics, pickle ball and other recreation will respect the lake area and refrain from adding to the problem by leaving litter behind. We can all take a role in helping make things right.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
