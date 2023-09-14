We’re usually happy when an animal visits the Daily Telegraph’s newsroom. Sometimes I bring over a dog from the Mercer County Animal Shelter to serve as our honorary newshound for a day and promote adoptions. Our last newshound, a little dog named Tyson, was soon adopted after appearing in the newspaper.
Our honorary newshounds often find a new home right away, but I don’t think anybody would be lining up to adopt our latest visitor.
It was a typical day in the newsroom — as typical as a day can get in the news business — when I suddenly noticed a fluttering shape zip around the stairwell near our conference room.
My gut reaction said it was another bird. We’ve had those somehow get into the building on previous occasions, but this one was different. The wings were the wrong shape. It zipped into the newsroom and we immediately knew it was a bat. It was doing acrobatics through the third floor and we watched wide-eyed and alarmed. The word “rabies” was going through our collective thoughts.
I started hearing the theme of the ’60s show “Batman” going through my head.
Bats are a common sight when I walk around on summer nights, but this one was huge compared to the little ones I see fluttering around street lights and gobbling up bugs. Those little bats are around the size of a sparrow, but this newsroom invader was about the size of a pigeon.
We watched warily and speculated about what to do. Editor Samantha Perry made some calls and soon learned that it would likely be morning before help would be forthcoming to remove the visitor some of us had already dubbed Igor.
Igor flew by me and I was again surprised by his or her size. I just don’t recall seeing a West Virginia bat that was so big. Our bat visitor was locked in a closet one moment, but quickly crawled under the door and took flight again. Eventually, Igor settled down and disappeared from view, likely roosting somewhere in the rafters or among the air vents. I got back to work and stayed watchful.
When I got home, I fired up my computer and searched for Bats of West Virginia. I was expecting to learn that we had six or seven types of bats, but I was wrong. We have about 13 of them.
I think Igor could have been a species dubbed the big brown bat or a silver-haired bat. They have dark fur and a wingspan around 12 inches. Our biggest bat is the hoary bat with a wingspan of up to 15 inches.
The websites I visited touted bats as beneficial and generally harmless. I even found instructions for building bat houses where they can roost. They eat plenty of mosquitos and other annoying insects and play an important role in maintaining the environment. I agree that bats are beneficial and not at all evil, but I’m sure everybody will agree that newsrooms are not their normal environment.
I’ve heard of huge fruit bats and vampire bats, which literally feed on blood, being kept as pets, but handling or interacting with bats isn’t recommended. They can carry rabies, and there’s a catch when it comes to how they transmit that deadly disease. When rabid animals like dogs, cats, raccoons and possums bite you, you will definitely know it. Bats are a different story. I understand you can be bitten or scratched by a bat and not realize it.
When Igor was flying around the newsroom and I was thinking about rabies, I knew why a certain billionaire in the comic books decided to dress up like a bat and drive around in a car that looks like one, too.
Igor had been found and taken away by the time I came to work Wednesday, and I wasn’t sorry to see our visitor go. We’ve had a mouse or two in the past, but Igor was our first bat. I’m hoping our first bat is our last one.
Bats are good for the environment, but they’re even better when they stay in their natural habitat and don’t invade our natural habitat. I’d like to find out how Igor got into the building so other bats can avoid an unpleasant experience and we can avoid one, too.
Bats and the great indoors don’t mix.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
