A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Appalachian Power seeking to raise rates by 6 percent in West Virginia:
• Well, they’ve made up my mind. I’m installing solar panels — J. Alexadra L.
• Not to worry, you’ll soon be paying three or four times the amount you are paying now. You’ll have peace of mind with the renewable energy that keeps the lights on five or six hours a day, if it’s sunny and windy, but you’ll feel self righteous — Bill C.
• The vegetation management is a joke. Cut a bit here and there and leave it where it lands. So sick of it — Debra W.
• The PSC will grant them a rate hike, perhaps not 6 percent, but they will be allowed to charge higher rates. Other utility companies will request rate hikes, and the PSC will grant these as well! It is a vicious cycle that needs to stop — Tim S.
On a story about Keep Mercer Clean volunteers struggling to keep up with the county’s litter problem:
• Litter along the roadways is one way of telling more and more people are losing respect for their country — Andy W.
• People suck. That’s why we have litter to begin with. Thanks to a few people who don’t suck for cleaning it up. Much appreciated — Coty H.
• It’s awful. Mostly locals doing it — Jimmy B.
On a story about Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers announcing her retirement:
• Congratulations to a great superintendent. Enjoy your retirement — Phyllis D.
• Congratulations on your retirement! I hope you know some of us appreciate all your hard work. Soon the same ones complaining about her will do the same with the new superintendent — Kim R.
• Hope you enjoy your retirement — Ruth W.
On a story about ex-cop Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the George Floyd case:
• Justice was served, regardless of his past he didn’t deserve to die. He repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe — Tracy R.
• How is anyone mad about this? A murderer with a 9-minute long video of him committing the crime was found guilty — Coty H.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s possible mask mandate ending:
• Here’s a novel idea. How about he ends the mandate when we cross the threshold of the vaccine has been available to everyone who wants to participate? What if we never hit the 70 percent marker? Masks forever? — Bill C.
• It doesn’t matter if he does lift the mask mandate you are still going to have businesses that will still make you wear one before letting a person in their store. The only way we will get rid of the masks is if people will man up and say no more to the masks. If not, we will be wearing them forever — Judy B.
• Surge in southern W.Va., especially Raleigh County, but it is being ignored in hopes it will just go away — Bill S.
On a story about House Democrats voting to make D.C. the nation’s 51st state:
• This should not happen. The entire idea of D.C. not being another state was to create a national capital that was neutral, singular and stood apart to be unbiased — Junita B.
• I suppose next we can make the Free State of McDowell a state too. Maybe then they can get one of them factories making solar panels and usher in the new utopia — Bill C.
• If anything it should revert back to Maryland just as the part of D.C. south of the Potomac went back to Virginia — Lonna A.
• Hell no, make it another country, ban it from the USA. Let them have to produce something of worth to survive — Arnold F.
