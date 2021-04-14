More welcomed improvements are coming to the Mercer County Airport, including a new beacon tower and an extension of the airport ramp that will give visiting aircraft better access to the facility’s fuel farm.
Bids for the airport upgrades were sought last month in a legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph. The project calls for contractors to refurbish the airport’s existing beacon tower as well as the installation of a new beacon in it. The beacon is important in that it helps pilots pick out the airport from all the other lights sparkling across the landscape.
The existing beacon tower at the airport is approximately 60 years old and was last refurbished in the 1980s. Part of the work will involve sandblasting the tower and putting a new fence around it. The second contract will involve replacing the beacon itself, which is about 20 years old, according to Airport Manager Clint Ransom.
“It is a green and white light that rotates on the top of the tower and signifies a land-based airport,” Ransom said of the beacon. “At night if a pilot’s flying over, he knows that’s the airport, and you can look at your charts and figure out what airport you’re over.”
The project, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, will cost about $100,000. Bids are expected to be opened on Thursday.
Work also is expected to begin later this year on improvements to the airport ramp to give visiting aircraft better access to the facility’s fuel farm. The airport authority was awarded Federal Aviation Administration funding for this project in 2020, but at the time of the funding award it was too late in the season to begin construction. So that work will be getting underway this year as well.
Existing ramp space at the airport currently allows for only single-engine airplanes, helicopters and smaller twin-engine aircraft vto reach the fuel farm. Larger aircraft making use of the facility currently have to be refueled from a tanker truck. Extending the space will create more room for larger twin-engine aircraft and small jets, thus letting them refuel in Mercer County 24 hours a day, according to Ransom.
We are pleased to see that additional improvements are coming to the Bluefield-based airport, which is a vital general aviation facility for our region.
We must have a first-class airport in Mercer County if we are to continue to grow and attract additional businesses and industries to the area.
When business leaders and those individuals representing a prospective industry travel to the region, the airport is the first place they see. That’s why it is imperative that we make a positive first impression on these individuals with a top-notch general aviation facility.
