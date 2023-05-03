Artificial Intelligence, or AI for short, has certainly been in the news a lot lately. Much of what has been reported in recent weeks deals with concerns about AI, and whether or not a machine may one day be capable of outsmarting humans.
Now the Mountain State is getting a little bit of AI assistance. But there is no need to worry. As the AI’s sole purpose is to help entrepreneurs who are looking to start up a new business in West Virginia.
During the annual Bridging Innovation and WV Entrepreneurs Conference last month, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the launch of an online artificial intelligence system that extends his office’s online business services to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for entrepreneurs looking for information on how to start a business.
Warner said the AI chatbot is called “SOLO,” or Single Online Location.
The chatbot is powered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning products by IBM’s “Watson,” according to Warner.
It was developed by a team of professionals from the secretary of state’s business and licensing division, the office’s technology division and IBM.
Warner, a Republican, says SOLO can currently provide anything from general information to specific details relating to the formation of a business in the state.
“Now, an entrepreneur can get answers to most of their questions any time of the day or night,” Warner said. “While SOLO doesn’t replace the services our professional staff provides, SOLO is another tool available to assist entrepreneurs with navigating West Virginia’s business registration process.”
So how did Warner come up with the name SOLO? He didn’t. The public chose that title after an online public opinion election was held, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, are important to the future of West Virginia. In fact, one needs to look no further than southern West Virginia to understand the importance of small start-up businesses. Here in Mercer and McDowell counties, a number of entrepreneurs have stepped up in recent years to develop lodging, campgrounds and related support facilities for the popular Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail system.
If SOLO can assist more entrepreneurs who may be interested in starting up a business in West Virginia, then we see no harm.
Of course, it is also important to remember that many people — entrepreneurs included — would prefer to talk to a human over a machine. While an AI chatbot will be able to answer most questions, nothing can really replace a conversation with an actual human.
So it is our hope that humans will still handle most of the entrepreneur calls during normal business hours.
SOLO can handle the night shift for now.
