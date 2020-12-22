If there is one area where West Virginia is still lagging far behind the rest of the nation, it is modern infrastructure. Sadly, there are many communities in the deep south coalfield counties that are still lacking modern water and wastewater treatment systems. Furthermore, McDowell County is still without a usable four-lane highway.
That’s why we weren’t surprised by the findings of the first-ever “Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure,” a new study that gave the Mountain State straight ‘Ds’ in the five categories of bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater.
The West Virginia chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers released the report earlier this month during a virtual press conference. Engineers who conducted the study said the state’s near-failing infrastructure grades are a cause of concern.
“It’s a snapshot tool for West Virginia’s residences, businesses and policy makers to engage in conversation about where we are and where we want to be,” Dave Meadows, ASCE Region governor, told the Times West Virginian in Fairmont. “The quality of our infrastructure is an issue that affects everyone in West Virginia.”
Meadows said the poor state of West Virginia’s infrastructure is worrisome on several fronts.
“Safe water for washing our hands, for instance, is more crucial now than ever before. We rely on infrastructure to keep us safe from floods, which are becoming increasingly likely because of more extreme weather than ever before,” Meadows said. “We also know infrastructure fuels the economy by enabling businesses to travel over our bridges and highways.”
The study found that West Virginia is home to the second-highest percentage of structural deficiencies in the nation. It concluded that 29 percent of the state’s roadways are listed in poor condition compared to the national average of 21 percent.
Not all of the news was bad. The study is predicting a degree of infrastructure improvement for the future due to ongoing “Roads to Prosperity” projects across the state and the increase of West Virginia’s fuel tax to 35.7 cents per gallon, which the ASCE believes will lead to an investment of $2.8 billion in road improvements over a four-year period.
Although West Virginia scored poorly in the first infrastructure report card, it should be noted that much of the nation didn’t do much better. The study found that the United States collectively scored a D+ in the five primary categories of the study.
The group also wants Congress to renew the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act before it expires in 2021. The federal measure provides funding to support state departments of transportation across the country, according to Rodney Holbert, past president of ASCE West Virginia and co-chair of the report card committee.
The new infrastructure report card should be viewed as a call to action for lawmakers on both the state and federal level. There are many roads, brides, water systems and wastewater treatment systems that need to be replaced or updated across the state, particularly in the deep south coalfield counties.
In the year 2020, with 2021 fast approaching, West Virginia shouldn’t be content with aging and in some cases failing infrastructure.
