Residents living in the city limits of Bluefield can expect to see the demolition of a number of abandoned structures this year.
A low bid of $278,000 was accepted earlier this month by the city board of directors from Empire Salvage for phase two of the ongoing demolition program. Phase two calls for the demolition of another 31 dilapidated structures in the city.
In phase three of the program, 40 to 60 more dilapidated structures will be torn down.
Thirty other structures were targeted for demolition last fall in phase one of the program, but were not completed and had to be resubmitted for bid, according to city code enforcement officer Alex Elllison.
The demolitions are part of a statewide initiative through the Department of Environmental Protection, which awarded Bluefield $1.5 million for the project.
Just on Monday, contractors began demolishing the old Long John Silvers on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, and a neighboring house.
City residents can expect to see more demolitions in the weeks ahead.
In addition to being an eyesore and a public safety threat, abandoned structures also pose other problems for law enforcement.
“People hide and squat in those old abandoned homes,” Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told the city board during its Jan. 10 meeting. “This makes things so much easier for us and our community.”
Dillow said getting rid of the abandoned structures will make a “huge difference for our city.”
City Manager Cecil Marson agreed, saying the removal of the dilapidated structures will make Bluefield a more attractive place to live and allow for the construction of new housing on many of the sites.
It is an aggressive and welcomed demolition schedule for the city. Once all of the demolitions included in phases two and three of the program are completed, it should make a big difference for Bluefield in terms of eliminating eyesores and potential threats to public safety.
We look forward to additional demolitions ahead.
