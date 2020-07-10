The task had always been so simple I never thought about it, just did it. And I don’t remember the first time I noticed it actually had become a little more difficult to swing around, put my feet on the ground and get out of the car.
But something I had taken for granted all of my life started to consistently present a very minor, but nevertheless frustrating, annoyance.
Thinking initially I may have had a minor back issue or a little stiffness possibly related to an underlying medical problem I was unaware of, at my next physical exam I asked the doctor about it.
She chuckled a little and stopped, looking at me with a rather understanding expression.
“It’s very normal,” she said. “It comes with aging, and you will notice more and more routine physical things you do are not going to be nearly as easy as they once were.”
Gosh, was she right. I knew I wasn’t as fast or as quick or agile as I once was, but my athletic skills had always been limited anyway, so I didn’t think much of it. I took her advice and started eating a healthy diet and exercising to help loosen and strengthen my body to make those tasks a lot easier.
We don’t think too much about getting older when we’re in the process of getting older. At 20, 40 seems a lifetime away, and it almost is. At 40, we can’t see 20 years down the road very well at all and rarely dwell on it.
I remember in my Glee Club in high school, the teacher, Mrs. Knight, was reflecting on getting older and mentioned how time seems to speed up as you age. A year when you’re young passes by at about the same speed as 10 years does when you are older.
Of course, I don’t think many of us believed her. We had no concept of that even being possible. Ten years to a year? No way.
Yes, way. As with about everything in life, experience brings the truth home. What we thought was impossible is possible. What we thought was a good thing, well, maybe not. What we thought was a bad thing may actually turn into a good thing.
Experience also reveals more clearly the stark reality that our time here is limited. All of us will be gone, some sooner than others. It’s just a matter of time.
When you start skiing on the downhill slope of life, you ski faster and you know the finish line is coming up much sooner.
Of course, we don’t know where the finish line is at any time during our lives. We just know that with every day we live, it is one day closer than it was yesterday.
One thing I learned early on is the idea that age really is more a state of mind than chronology. Sure, we’re all going to get old, if we are fortunate to live long enough.
But exactly what does “getting old” mean other than the inevitable physical signs? What do we stop doing? What do we start doing? How does our attitude about living change?
I didn’t realize and assimilate until I was in my 30s the meaning of a Latin term, “Carpe Diem,” which translates into “seize the day.” We should try to live each day to its fullest, as if it would be our last, which, of course, it always can be.
Characteristics of this attitude were always evident in Aunt Ebb and Uncle Warner. They seemed to delve into each day like life was a playground for them. Almost everything they did, whether they wanted to or not, seemed to bring them a sense of satisfaction.
I also learned that worry is basically a waste of time. You can and should spend time thinking about issues that need to be addressed and figure out the best way to handle them. If it’s something out of your control, no point at all in dwelling on it because that is not going to change a thing.
Most of us try to keep learning and growing and maturing and expanding our worlds in many ways. Some people don’t because they are satisfied with their lives and minds the way they are, I suppose.
Regardless, one thing we all should do is be a child once again, and try to experience the world wide-eyed as a smorgasbord of wonders, which it is.
When we start losing that childlike joy and sense of wonder, we can grow “old” quickly.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
