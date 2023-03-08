Local realtors call it a case of more demand than supply. That’s probably the best way to describe the region’s ongoing housing challenge, a problem that was further exasperated by the pandemic.
Ask anyone who has been searching for a house lately, and you will likely hear stories about the challenge of finding comfortable and affordable housing. It’s not just a Bluefield problem. It’s a problem that is occurring in other parts of the country as well, according to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“I think that is an issue we don’t talk about enough,” Capito said during a stop in Princeton last month. “It is not just us, it’s everywhere.”
Having new and affordable housing readily available is a necessity if we are going to continue recruiting new businesses and residents to the region.
According to Capito, there are a lot of older houses in the state that also may not be built the way professionals now like to have homes.
Shifting population demographics have factored into the housing challenge.
At the beginning of the pandemic, some relocated from population centers to more rural areas like southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia where virus cases were lower. The population shift meant more people were looking for available housing locally.
“We just don’t have property available like we did,” Bluefield Realtor Charlotte Perdue said recently, adding some of the change in demand was related to the pandemic when many people in populated areas wanted to move to rural areas. “It was a seller’s market. It is a supply and demand thing and the demand is higher than the supply.”
Perdue said the price range that most people are looking for is from $75,000 to $125,000. However, there is only a limited number of properties locally that can be found at any given time within that price range.
“You have a few more houses available over $150,000,” Perdue added. “But when you start getting into the more expensive houses, you just don’t have the buyers. These medium priced homes go because that is what people can afford.”
If further growth is to occur, officials say there must be sufficient housing available for purchase and or rent. Dewey Russell, a member of the Princeton City Council, said a good example is Princeton Community Hospital’s transition into the WVU Medicine system, which means as services and staff increases, demand for housing also will rise.
Health professionals, especially nurses, are in short supply and in demand, so available housing is crucial for the hospital to recruit, according to Russell.
It is a complex problem without easy solutions.
Moving forward the new Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant currently under construction along Exit 1 in Bluefield should help based upon the simple fact that the company will be manufacturing new turn-key homes right here in Bluefield. So there is a good chance that some of the new homes that will be assembled at the manufacturing plant will actually end up in Bluefield, and other parts of the region.
Additional land also will need to be found in the months and years ahead to allow for more housing projects, including townhouses and other high-end rental properties that can help with the current housing shortage.
Also helpful is the fact that the city of Bluefield is already working on a master plan to address the housing issue, and that study is being conducted by Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research.
“It is on-going,” City Manager Cecil Marson said of the Virginia Tech study. “They are compiling a ton of information and doing some modeling on potential options for housing development in our area. I expect it to be done late spring early summer.”
Everyone is hopeful that additional housing — both for purchase and rental purposes — can be found in the near future for the region, particularly with the pandemic now waning.
The good news is that local officials are actively working to address this issue. They realize that in order for our region to continue to grow, affordable housing must be readily available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.