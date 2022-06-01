Area residents who may see low-flying helicopters in their communities need not be alarmed. Appalachian Power is beginning its aerial maintenance program today, which includes applying herbicides by helicopter in several counties, including Mercer and McDowell.
It is part of an annual effort by the company to maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia.
Appalachian Power generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way, according to Travis Klinebriel, a utility forester. The company says rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.
While a story about the planned aerial maintenance program generated quite a response last week on the Daily Telegraph’s official Facebook page, the company says strict Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture regulations are carefully observed by Appalachian Power contractors while applying the herbicides.
All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. Furthermore, all applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators.
The herbicides used by Appalachian Power also have been registered for use on rights of way by the EPA and DOA. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories, according to the company.
Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, are asked to contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.
Several locations in our region are scheduled for the maintenance program beginning as early as today. They include:
• Logan-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running southeast, crossing over West Virginia Route 16, passing Belcher Mountain, Northfork and Elkhorn in McDowell County and ending at the Switchback station near Switchback.
• Glen Lyn-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Switchback station between Switchback and Maybeury, near the border of McDowell and Mercer counties and running east, passing near Minnix Mountain and Princeton and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state border.
While seeing a low-flying helicopter emitting an unknown substance may be disconcerting at first, please remember that this is simply a part of the company’s annual right-of-way maintenance program. The strictest of safety measures are being utilized during this process, so there is no reason for concern or alarm.
Still, if you have questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program, you can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for further information.
