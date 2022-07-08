I think I was in college when I was having a conversation with a friend of the family who was probably about 60.
Of course, when you are 19 or 20 and think about being 60 it seems to be a bridge too far to even think about. After all, that is two generations apart and 60 seemed so, well, old, so it was hard to even imagine being that age.
We were actually talking about the very true perception that time seems to pass by faster the older you get. We all learn that for sure.
Then I asked him a question most of us have pondered: Would you like to be 19 or 20 again?
And his answer was one often heard: Yes, if I would know what I know now.
Okay, I said, help me out here. What do you know now that would have made your life different and, I assume, better and maybe more successful.
He thought for awhile and started telling me a few things, from doing the best you can do at whatever job you have to being more ambitious and self-confident to knowing the difference between infatuation and love.
During the exchange I realized that I had already heard most of that advice from older people in my family.
I knew it was all good advice, and it made sense, every bit of it.
We hear all sorts of good advice in our lives, but they are just words. And we all know words don’t necessarily count.
You can tell someone you love them all the time, but it those words are not backed up with action they mean nothing.
I remember when I was a young kid and my parents divorced, my father pursed his own life, leaving us, his other life, behind. I rarely saw him for years.
My mother, who would pray for him every night, always told us that regardless what had happened he loved us.
At first, I believed it. But later I realized how empty words can be. I would much rather have actually seen him and done things with him than to hear any words about love.
Maybe part of him did love us, but it made no difference without action.
Words may sound good and we may believe they are true, but experience is the teacher.
At 19 or 20, I also had no clue just how little I knew about much of anything. I read a lot and I suppose had learned many things, but practical application is a different matter.
Just like the words the man told me about being young again, but with the knowledge gained from maturity, what he gained was through the actuality of living, and growing up in the process.
Of course, it would be wonderful to take all that advice and apply it to our lives when we are young.
As George Bernard Shaw wrote, “Youth is the most precious thing in life; it is too bad it has to be wasted on young folks.”
I often think about that when I regret wasting so much time when I was young worrying about things that were in reality just trivial, trying to fit in when I should have been going my own way and ignoring my heart when I knew what I should have done.
I watched a TV series a few years ago, Top of the Lake, about an investigation into a ring of predators in New Zealand that left a young girl pregnant.
She found comfort in the leader of a group of women who had moved by a nearby lake in a commune of sorts.
The bad guys were caught and the girl eventually had her baby.
But the guru, who the girl called her teacher, decided it was time for her to leave, leaving the young mother behind.
She crossed the field as she was leaving with the girl on her heels in tears, begging her to stay, asking how is she going to learn anything without her teacher.
In the background, her baby was crying.
“Listen to that,” the guru said of the baby. “There is your teacher.”
How true.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.