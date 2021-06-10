If you haven’t been to Pipestem Resort State Park recently, now might be a good time to visit this popular regional destination. The Adventure Zone at the park is now open, and includes a variety of new activities to enjoy.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the opening of the Adventure Zone last week. A partnership with ACE Adventure Resort and West Virginia State Parks made the Adventure Zone possible, according to the governor’s office.
So what exactly does the new Adventure Zone add to Pipestem State Park?
How about skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on racetracks, 3D archery, ax throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf and motorized bikes. That’s a lot of new activities to enjoy at Pipestem. Hourly rates for the Adventure Zone activities range from $6 to $40, and park visitors also can purchase an all-inclusive day pass.
The Adventure Zone is one of several family-friendly amenities that have been added to Pipestem Resort State Park in the last few years, joining the Pipestem Peaks Zipline, guided trout fishing tours, a splash park, and adventure lake, golf courses, mountain bike excursions, horseback riding, and whitewater rafting.
“This exciting addition to Pipestem’s recreation opportunities is one of many upgrades taking place throughout the entire state park system,” West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in last month’s announcement. “Governor Justice has been a champion for West Virginia State Parks and sees the value they bring as tourism destinations.”
State parks also provide a great venue for social distancing, and have increased in popularity ever since the onset of the pandemic last year.
If you would like to visit the new Adventure Zone, you won’t have to travel far. Pipestem Resort State Park is a great regional attraction that is located in our own backyard at the Summers-Mercer County line.
The new Adventure Zone further enhances the state park experience while providing another regional tourism destination for out-of-town visitors and local residents. It is a win-win for Mercer and Summer counties, and the region as a whole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.