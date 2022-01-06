A key vacancy that will have to be filled this year is the administrator’s post at the Mercer County Health Department. With the pandemic now stretching into a third year, finding the right leader to help coordinate the county’s response to this ongoing public health emergency is absolutely vital.
Unfortunately, the health department has been a revolving door of resignations and retirements ever since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The most recent departure was that of former administrator Roger Topping, who resigned on Nov. 9 in the wake of a mistake made in the dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot.
At an Oct. 28 vaccine clinic sponsored by the health department, about 200 residents received a full dose of the Moderna booster rather than the recommended half dose. That led to the state putting a temporary hold on vaccine clinics by the health department, a hold which has since been lifted.
Several applications for the administrator’s post have already been received, and the health board will begin the process of screening potential applicants later this month.
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said candidates who don’t meet the position’s stated qualifications will be eliminated at that time and others who do meet the qualifications will be contacted by telephone to begin the process of scheduling interviews.
Applications for the position are still being accepted, according to Dr. Daniel Wells, also a board of health member.
“We are advertising and collecting candidates as we speak,” Wells said last week. “It’s posted through the state as well. We should hopefully have a narrowed down list soon, from my perspective.”
It is our hope that the right candidate, and an experienced health care professional, can be found for this important position.
The pandemic is far from over, and the health department must be at the forefront of the local response to this ongoing public health emergency.
