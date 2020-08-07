Perhaps overlooked last week in all of the headlines surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak in Mercer County was a welcomed announcement regarding the completion of a long-awaited project that will bring the county courthouse in Princeton into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Visitors to the courthouse were able last week for the first time in almost a year to enter the facility through the doors on the original North Walker side entrance. The South Walker side entrance that had been used as a temporary entrance since mid-2019 was closed to the public, according to County Administrator Vicky Reed.
The two entrances were originally switched nearly a year ago to allow for the start of construction on the ADA compliance project.
The $100,000 effort involved the creation of new ramps, sidewalks and handrails at the courthouse’s main entrance to provide easier access for the handicapped. In the past, those who wanted to use the courthouse elevator had to enter the facility through the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department entrance. But that is also the same route that deputies, and other law enforcement officers, use to transport regional jail inmates to court hearings. Having handicapped residents and inmates in the same location created an obvious safety concern.
Now that the courthouse’s main entrance is finally handicap accessible, those with disabilities will no longer be required to enter the facility through the sheriff’s department’s side entrance.
Because the courthouse is a historic structure, it was erected in 1930, the county had to work with the State Office of Historic Preservation on the ADA compliance effort. Although the project took much longer than originally anticipated to complete, the good news is that the courthouse is now finally in compliance with the ADA.
That means those who are handicapped or disabled will no longer be unnecessarily inconvenienced when they have to visit the courthouse.
