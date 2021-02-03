As a general rule, journalists tend to prefer the written word over number crunching. Let’s just say that most of us aren’t math majors.
Unfortunately, covering the pandemic on a daily basis requires a lot of math work. Since day one, we’ve been keeping track of the number of virus cases per county, along with virus deaths per county. Sadly, Mercer County has reported 91 coronavirus-related deaths to date, the highest number of deaths from the Daily Telegraph’s two-state coverage area.
A year ago, during the spring of 2020, we started out with a single coronavirus case in Mercer County. Now we are up to 3,924 confirmed virus cases to date in Mercer County alone. The good news is that the number of active virus cases in Mercer County has been trending downward in recent days. We are also seeing fewer new virus cases. The hope, of course, is that this trend will continue.
So we are crunching virus numbers on a daily basis here in the newsroom.
Let me elaborate further. We have an actual whiteboard in the newsroom that is updated daily with virus cases and deaths per county. We add numbers — deaths, new cases and hospitalizations — to that whiteboard everyday. Sometimes we also have to subtract numbers as well.
Wait. Did I say subtract? That doesn’t sound right. The list of virus cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the present is a cumulative total. The same goes for the number of deaths. That number shouldn’t decrease. Right?
Well, deaths per county have actually decreased a couple of times since the beginning of the pandemic. This has happened in several counties across our region.
So, when a county’s cumulative total of virus-related deaths suddenly decreases, we are quick to question why? Unfortunately, health officials on the state level in both Virginia and West Virginia haven’t always been forthcoming when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Virginia, in particular, is a very difficult state to get anything from. The state won’t even provide information regarding active virus cases and recoveries. We also aren’t provided the ages or gender of those who are classified as COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.
It goes without saying that accurate data is critical during a pandemic.
We are the gatekeepers of public information, those individuals who are trusted with providing factual and timely information to the general public. But what are we supposed to do when the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in a local county suddenly decreases? Did somebody who was presumed dead come back to life?
Of course not. Still how do we explain such a discrepancy to our readers? Clearly, a prior death was incorrectly attributed to COVID-19 by health officials, who then have to remove that case from the list of virus-related deaths. Sadly, state health officials will rarely admit to us that such a mistake has been made.
So you can see where this can cause problems, and further fuel doubts and conspiracy theories that are still circulating out there about the pandemic.
I know that those individuals charged with keeping track of virus cases and deaths are likely overwhelmed. Still accuracy should be paramount when dealing with virus numbers and transparency with the public is an absolute must during a global pandemic.
I hate to dwell upon statistics, but accurate numbers are of great importance when it comes to tracking the ongoing pandemic.
When I got into this business so many years ago, I never envisioned a day would come when we would use a giant whiteboard to track daily pandemic deaths in our region. Sadly, this is the world that we are now living in. In fact, 2021 has so far largely mirrored 2020. Of course, the new thing this year is mutant virus variants.
If those virus variants take root locally, we could see another surge in new cases.
That’s why accurate data, and full transparency from health officials, is absolutely vital.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
