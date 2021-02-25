Whenever I’m driving to an assignment or a personal errand or two, I can easily pick out the many abandoned and dilapidated structures still standing along the roadway or tucked in some corner just out of view. They are echoes of bygone eras, and all too often they have outlived their era and their purpose.
Sometimes the buildings are still pretty solid despite being in ruins. Here and there I can spot old brick school buildings or dilapidated coal industry facilities that were once the hubs of community activity. Oftentimes the windows are broken out and the roofs have collapsed, but the brick and steel bones of the structures are still holding up.
When any type of building isn’t kept occupied and maintained, the elements batter it and eventually break it down. The process is highlighted on the History Channel show “Life After People.” The show imagines what would happen to iconic places and structures if the human race suddenly disappeared. Even places like New York City and Las Vegas vanish after centuries of neglect.
The process of decay takes centuries to complete, which means that an abandoned or burned-out structure can linger along the roadside or in a neighborhood for decades after it’s been vacated. These places become havens for rats, places for drug dealing and hazards ready to injure curious children and people trying to salvage anything from the structure.
Sometimes I wonder if some of the bigger, more complete buildings can be restored. This is sometimes possible, but it often involves removing asbestos and lead paint, strengthening decayed floors and ceiling, adding new roofs and addressing other issues. The final price tag can go into the hundreds of thousand or even millions of dollars. I’d be tempted to take on a project like that if I won a big lottery, but I still might pause after getting an estimate.
There are times when I use abandoned houses. For instance, I write short stories as a hobby. Sometimes abandoned buildings add to the list of potential plots in the back of my mind. Abandoned buildings are often the setting for horror stories and mysteries. Things in my art collection get added to the mix. I own some paintings that have salvaged frames that look a bit rough: one of the Mothman and another shows a slimy creature rising from a bog. I tell myself that they have the “abandoned house look,” and I picture a protagonist finding them in an abandoned home that a mysterious and missing artist turned into a studio.
I know of several old homes that would be perfect settings for a story like that one.
Except for historical research and artistic inspiration, dilapidated buildings don’t serve a purpose. They diminish property values and they certainly are not something that visitors want to see. People traveling hundreds to miles to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County and neighboring McDowell County came to enjoy the trails and scenic beauty. They didn’t come to see burned-out houses and trash piles.
Efforts are being made in McDowell County to clear away abandoned structures, and the Mercer County Commission is looking at an ordinance addressing dilapidated and abandoned structures. It’s been argued in both counties that addressing this problem is part of economic development. Clearing away abandoned structures improves local property values and it makes the area as a whole more presentable to out-of-state visitors who are arriving all year now.
Maybe I should pick out a suitably rough-looking abandoned house for inspiration and write that horror story while its standing. I’ll take some pictures of it for reference and maybe peek through windows, but I won’t go inside. I have visions of falling through a floor or feeling a stairway collapsing under me. A mess like that would demonstrate the need for removing dilapidated and abandoned structures, but I’d rather not make that kind of sacrifice for the civic good.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
