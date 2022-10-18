In a case of federal funding being put to good use, the Mercer County Commission recently allocated $266,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the purpose of a mobile health clinic.
The mobile clinic will be utilized by the Mercer County Health Department to assist families living in rural parts of the county, the elderly and those lacking transportation. According to health department administrator Bonnie Allen, it will look like a large van or minibus.
The health department’s funding request was approved by the commission last week. It will be purchased from a South Carolina company, and could arrive within 30 days.
“It will have an exam room and an area for labs (blood samples) to be drawn,” Allen said. “There will be a refrigerator for vaccines, it will have a wheelchair lift, and it will have an awning outside when it’s warm and sunny. We’re very excited.”
Allen said once the new clinic arrives, the health department will be able to bring services such as flu and COVID vaccinations to outlying communities such as Rock, Spanishburg and Matoaka. She says the mobile clinic can also be used during an emergency for first aid and other health care services.
While there has been much discussion over the so-called American Rescue Plan, the mobile health clinic is a good example of what the federal dollars should be used for, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
When the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in early 2021, the $1.9 trillion in federal spending was intended to help bolster state and local economies during the early stages of the pandemic. And, as correctly noted last week by Puckett, the mobile health clinic will be used in response to the pandemic and other health care needs across the county.
It’s a worthwhile investment — no argument here.
Access to health care can be challenging for some, particularly those families living in remote parts of our region. By bringing health care services closer to those communities, more people will be reached.
The mobile health clinic is a win-win for everyone.
