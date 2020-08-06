I’ve never had an inclination for handicrafts, but I’ve always been inclined – pun unintended – to try my hand at something involving woodwork. My dad could build just about anything. I still remember helping him carry a china cabinet he had built for my mom up the basement stairs. He later estimated that if that cabinet had been about a quarter-inch wider, it would have stayed in the basement.
There were plenty of other times when dad did things like restore an old wooden chair he found by a dumpster. And there was the time when I helped him build a huge screened-in back porch. I can still remember how we raced to finish nailing on the roof’s final shingles as a thunderstorm rolled in. Rain was falling moments after we nailed the last one in place and crawled through a bedroom window. He thanked me and shook my hand, and that’s still one of the happiest moments in my life.
Well, I’ve never quite gotten the hang of woodworking. I think that gene didn’t quite take hold. Anything to do with measurements and numbers baffles me for some reason, and even putting prefabricated furniture together is a challenge.
I recently heard that social distancing and the curtailing of many events has urged more people to try outdoor activities like fishing. I’ve taken to hiking more, and frequently go to Glenwood Park for some walking through the woods. I have some walking staffs, everything from a collapsible aluminum pole to a long ironwood stick crafted by an artist in Bland County.
A fondness for wooden things makes me keep my eye open for new staffs and items of that nature, but I’ve been put off by some of the prices. I’ve scanned online sites offering artists’ wares for possibilities. Just for fun, I put “druid staff” in the search engine and came up with some items.
I couldn’t believe how much people are wanting for a stick! Some “druid staffs” have price tags of $250 or more. If I spent that much on a stick, I better be able to turn lead into gold. Handmade hiking staffs can cost $50 or more. The cost made me think.
Surely, I told myself, you can make staffs yourself. I started watching for materials during my hikes, and I quickly learned that finding suitable branches wasn’t easy. I didn’t want to cut or break a staff off a living tree, and the deadwood I found was usually rotten.
My luck changed last weekend. I was going up a path when I spotted some deadwood branches felled by our recent thunderstorms. I checked them and found that the soggy bark peeled away easily. Then I discovered that the wood was still very solid. I got a small saw from my car and cut a suitable length of wood. A few days later, I returned with a pocket saw purchased from a local outdoors store and cut another branch. This one is a little longer and straighter than the first staff, and just as solid. Cutting both of them was an effort.
Now I have two good candidates for walking staffs that have a mystic look to them. I might burn some symbols into them, but their weathered look should look fine after some sanding and finishing. Doing the necessary research and work has taken my mind off the pandemic. I plan to keep the first two finished staffs, but I could make more later and give them away. Finally, I’ve found a woodworking craft that my limited abilities can handle.
I don’t plan on making staffs with fancy decorations; instead, I want to create ones that hikers can use on long treks through the mountains. They’re handy for knocking brush out of your way and keeping your footing on rough terrain. A staff has saved me from tripping a couple of times.
Hobbies like a novel I’m writing, hiking and now making staffs helps take the edge off the tension we’re all facing now. I try to keep an eye on what’s happening in the world, but I’ve been trying to not let it consume me. There are times when you’ve got to go into the woods, read a book, go fishing or try doing something new. Hobbies are definitely a way to deal with the pandemic so it won’t consume you with worry and frustration, and I plan on pursuing them and forgetting about the troubles all around for a while.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.