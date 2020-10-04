There has been a renewed push in recent years to revitalize Main Street Tazewell, thanks in part to an influx of new visitors to the area that are traveling to the Back of the Dragon. Now, with last week’s welcomed announcement of an official Virginia Main Street designation for Tazewell, the ongoing downtown revitalization push will have the backing of the state.
Tazewell was one of 30 newly designated Virginia Main Street locations announced last week by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. Administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, communities selected for a Virginia Main Street designation receive extensive services to help strengthen their downtown business districts through the Virginia Main Street program. This includes market analysis and marketplace development services, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects.
In making his announcement, Northam said each community selected for the main street designation was led by individuals who were eager to revitalize their commercial districts and create new opportunities for growth.
That is certainly the case with downtown Tazewell. Town Manager Todd Day credits the success to staff members, community volunteers and committees that are working to enhance the downtown area. One such organization, the nonprofit Tazewell Today, worked closely with the town to achieve the Main Street designation. The organization helps the town arrange special events and other projects.
According to Tazewell Today Director Amanda Hoops, at one time there were no businesses in operation in the downtown area. Now there are five restaurants, multiple retail locations, an art gallery and a coffee shop.
“We have become a dining and shopping destination,” Hoops said of Main Street Tazewell.
Being a Virginia Main Street community also helps make the town of Tazewell eligible for grants and other resources it wasn’t previously eligible to receive, according to Hoops.
The Virginia Main Street designation is good news for Tazewell, and should help in fostering new small business growth in the historic downtown district. As more visitors travel to the Tazewell area to ride the Back of the Dragon, having such accommodations in place will help to ensure more vehicular and foot traffic in the downtown.
We congratulate the town of Tazewell, and all other entities and individuals involved in securing this important Virginia Main Street designation.
