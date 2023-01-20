In another win for Mercer County Schools, the long-planned Bluewell/Brushfork Elementary School project has been advertised for construction.
Bids on the multi-million dollar project are due Feb. 7, at which time all of the bids received will be opened, according to a recent legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph by the school system.
Mercer County was awarded $9.6 million in funding for the project in 2021 by the West Virginia School Building Authority.
The new school will replace aging facilities currently in use in the Brushfork and Bluewell communities.
The plan is to begin construction in the spring at a site off Airport Road close to the current Brushfork Elementary School. While the new school will replace the existing Brushfork and Bluewell facilities, Montcalm Elementary School will remain open, and is not a part of the new combined-school configuration.
It will be similar in design to the new Bluefield Primary School and Mountain Valley Elementary School, the county’s two newest schools. The combined school will be a PreK through fifth grade facility and will serve about 375 students.
School officials and community members have long worried about student safety issues at the existing Bluewell and Brushfork facilities, both of which are aging and antiquated structures with a number of identified deficiencies, including access problems.
“With Brushfork, we’ve actually had to move in some portables (classrooms) because part of the building was structurally unsound, so we had to get the kids out of there,” Board of Education President Greg Prudich said. “They’ve been there since the second semester last year. The buildings are way past their useful life.”
In Bluewell, the existing school also is located in a congested area where there is a high volume of vehicle traffic. The new school will be constructed at a site that offers plenty of parking and room for school buses to load and unload children safely.
With hope an acceptable low bid can be identified on Feb. 7, and work on this all-important project can commence.
Having a modern school facility with state-of-the-art technology and an environment that is conducive to learning is critical during these challenging times.
Students, parents and educators in the Bluewell and Brushfork communities will certainly benefit from this new state-of-the-art facility.
