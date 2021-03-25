While Democrats may still control the Virginia General Assembly and the governor’s office, red-leaning Tazewell County has now gained a stronger foothold in Richmond.
Republican Travis Hackworth easily won the closely watched 38th Senatorial District special election Tuesday. His victory means Tazewell County is now home to two representatives in the Virginia General Assembly. Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, also a resident of Tazewell County, currently represents the 3rd Delegate District in the state House of Delegates.
Hackworth, a resident of Richlands, easily defeated Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford. Hackworth garnered 17,943 votes to Buchwald’s 5,724. In Tazewell County, Hackworth won by a wide margin, receiving 5,422 votes to Buchwald’s 812, or more than 86 percent of the vote.
The outcome of Tuesday’s contest wasn’t much of a surprise given that the Southwest Virginia region has overwhelmingly voted for Republican candidates for years now.
Hackworth, who also serves on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, will now resign his Northwestern District seat on the county board in order to serve in the Virginia Senate. He will be officially sworn in to begin his work for the 38th District in early April and will have his first veto session on April 7.
“It is the honor of my life to serve our region in the Virginia Senate,” Hackworth said Wednesday. “While the last few weeks have been amazing and humbling as I have connected with voters around the district, now the work begins. I am ready to get started bringing new business to Southwest Virginia, completing the Coalfields Expressway, opening new Senate offices in Norton, Richlands, and Pulaski, expanding broadband in our rural communities, standing with our law enforcement and protecting our rights in Richmond.”
Hackworth will complete the term of Republican Ben Chafin, who died on Jan. 1 due to complications associated with COVID-19.
With Hackworth’s victory, Democrats have only a three seat majority in the Virginia Senate.
Republicans would like to flip control of the Senate once again, but doing so won’t be easy. Virginia is now a blue-leaning state thanks largely in part to the population centers of Northern Virginia that tend to vote heavily in favor of Democrats. Still flipping three seats isn’t an insurmountable challenge, particularly considering that much of rural Virginia is still deeply red.
But for now, the focus shifts to the upcoming gubernatorial race in Virginia this November.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states electing governors this year. So political observers will be keeping a close eye on Virginia’s gubernatorial race as a way to gauge the political pulse of the nation.
It remains to be seen who will be the Republican and Democratic nominee for governor.
Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention on May 8 to choose their nominee for governor. Democrats for now have opted to hold a primary election on June 8 to select their nominee.
Once the two party nominees are identified, the race for governor of Virginia will be in full swing.
But for now, state Republicans can celebrate a key victory that denied Democrats an opportunity to expand their majority in the state Senate.
We congratulate Hackworth on his win. He will be a strong voice for Southwest Virginia in the General Assembly.
