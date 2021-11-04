Voter turnout across Virginia, and the deep south counties in particular, was impressive Tuesday. Having this many citizens actively engaged in the voting process was a huge win for democracy.
Voters across Southwest Virginia were motivated and came out in droves, playing an important role in the red wave that swept across the Commonwealth on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s strong voter turn-out was a reminder that the greater Southwest Virginia region still has a voice in Richmond.
Now, no one in Southwest Virginia can say that their vote doesn’t count. Nor can they no longer argue that the population centers of Northern Virginia control the Commonwealth. That fallacy was shot down Tuesday as voters packed polling booths all across the state — from Richlands to Richmond to Virginia Beach and Bluefield, Va.
When everyone votes, democracy flourishes.
We congratulate all of Tuesday’s winners. Based upon the outcome, it is apparent that Virginia will be moving in a new direction in the months ahead under the administration of Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin, a Republican, will be joined by fellow Republican Winsome Sears, who made history Tuesday by becoming Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor. Republican Jason Miyares also will be joining Youngkin and Sears as Virginia’s new attorney general.
Republicans also have declared victory in the race for majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates, although the Associated Press and other media outlets had not yet called that race as of Wednesday afternoon.
It’s quite a seismic shift for once reliably blue Virginia.
The voters have spoken.
Change is coming to the Commonwealth.
