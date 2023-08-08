It was a true West Virginia homecoming with balloons, noisemakers and love radiating through the crowd.
And we would be remiss if we did not mention the unmatched, unequivocal spirit of generosity that preceded and spurred the celebratory event.
But let’s start at the beginning, when it became known that Dr. Amos Lane, director of Emergency Medicine at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital, needed a liver transplant.
So his coworker gave him one.
Lane was discharged Friday from Duke University Medical Center after receiving a partial liver transplant from Director of Facilities Engineering Matt Adams.
Adams came home last week after donating 70 percent of his liver to the doctor.
We ask, with admiration and the highest respect, who does that?
Who gives more than half of an organ to a coworker?
The short answer is Matt Adams, who Lane expressed his appreciation to at his homecoming event.
“I can’t thank him enough,” Lane said. “He’s like my brother now. We have become great friends through this process and, I mean, he’s given me a second chance at life. Who does that? It takes a special person do to something like that, to put their life on hold, to put their family on hold to help you out. I mean, that comes from God. That can’t come from anybody else.”
Adams is now recuperating from home.
Among Lane’s family members, “blessing” is the word to describe Adams’ action.
“It’s been such a blessing what Matt (Adams) did, I’ll tell you,” Mart Lane, the doctor’s father, said.
“It’s just a blessing,” said his aunt, Ruby Burrell. “It’s a blessing to have him come home. It’s a blessing that people love him. What else can you say?”
His mother, Barbara Lane, noted during Friday’s event, “He sure looks good.”
While plans for the celebratory homecoming called for Lane to stay inside a van and wave to well-wishers, he got out while wearing a mask and was soon hugging his parents, and sharing more hugs and fist bumps with more family and friends.
“We’re just super excited,” said WVU Medicine PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling. “One of our ER doctors got a liver transplant and one of our own employees donated. It was a living donor transplant that was done. It’s really amazing when you think about what we can do today and how we can save lives with organ donation. He’s coming home. So he’s been down at Duke University where they did the liver transplant for really over six weeks and today’s his arrival date in Princeton. It’s a surprise. We wanted to welcome him back.”
Lane appeared overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from his family, hospital friends and community.
“It’s an amazing feeling, you know, to see people from your community, from your workplace to support you through something like this,” Lane said. “It’s just amazing. It’s really hard to put into words. It’s emotional. It’s really overwhelming, the compassion that people show.”
The story of Dr. Amos Lane and his friend Matt Adams is one we should all remember.
It underscores what is good and true about West Virginia.
Compassion and generosity.
We should all strive to match their kindness, generosity and spirit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.