Well, it sounded like a good idea at the time, and the truth is it really was a very good idea.
After all, how can you go wrong getting more exercise, and walking is a good way to do it.
I am not sure what inspired her but my mother at one time decided she needed more exercise and a walk every day the weather cooperated was the ticket.
I am sure she also remembered what my grandmother used to say: If you don’t move, you rust.
So she decided she would start taking a walk every day she could on the old Route 460 near Oakvale to the school and back, about a mile.
That would be a good start at least.
Proud of herself in taking this plunge into regular exercise, she went shopping and bought a jogging suit. She had no intention of jogging, but she needed comfortable clothing, and she knew these suits were very lightweight and easy to move in. Very popular with the exercising crowd, of which she would now be part.
It was a blue suit, with pants and shirt, with a white stripe all the way down each side.
She bought some nice walking shoes as well.
Matched well, she probably said, as she looked at herself in the mirror before heading out for her first walk that nice spring day many years ago.
As she started to leave, she thought, well, she needed to lock the door and take her keys. No one would bother anything, she was sure, but you never know.
The jogging suit, to her dismay, had only one small pocket, barely enough room for her keys.
Oh well, that’ll work, she thought, as she stuffed them into the pocket.
But then she realized she may need some tissues to blow her nose or wipe the sweat from her brow. After all, she was going to exercise.
So she stuffed a few into that small pocket.
This time, she made it out the front door and stood on her porch. She looked around at the world, the neighboring houses, the road, then looked at the jogging suit . It suddenly occurred to her that she looked silly in it. Being outdoors and where she could be seen, the blue suit just took on an entirely different life, one that was, well, not lady-like.
She simply could not go out in public dressed like that. No way. Everybody would stare.
Besides, she told herself, what difference did it make what she wore as long as she had comfortable sneakers. After all, she was just going for a walk.
So she changed into her regular going-out-in-public clothing.
She then realized her outfit had no pockets at all.
Okay, it made sense then to just carry her purse. That way, she had everything she could possibly need. And she felt odd going anywhere without her purse anyway.
Finally, she headed down the road for her walk, dressed in a nice outfit and carrying her purse.
She hadn’t made it half-way to the school until a neighbor drove by and saw her.
Pulling off the road, the neighbor hollered at her, asking her to get in the car and she would take her wherever she was headed.
No, my mother said, I’m just going for a walk, and the neighbor said okay and drove off.
She had not taken too many more steps until a friend from church drove by, and the same thing happened. My mother explained she was just going for a walk, that’s all.
Right before she got to the school, her next-door neighbor Steve pulled over and got out of his car.
“Fannie,” he said walking over to her, “get in this car, I’m taking you home.”
“No, I’m just trying to go for a walk!” she said. “For crying out loud!”
Well, the church friend had called Aunt Tham, my mother’s sister, and told her about the walk.
Aunt Tham called Steve and told him to go get her, that she had no business out walking by herself with the crazy people in the world.
Steve would not leave without her. Aunt Tham was a person you did not disobey.
Understanding that fact as well, my mother got into his car and he took her home.
The walk had ended.
As did her exercising career.
If there is one thing we learn in life, it is this: Regardless of how hard we try and how sincere we are, some things just won’t work.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
