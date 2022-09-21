The state of Virginia has achieved a noteworthy milestone with its Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program. The welcomed initiative assists veterans with finding employment by allowing them to draw upon their wealth of skills learned during their military career.
Last week the V3 program surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Excellent. Business leaders across the Commonwealth are to be applauded for assisting our greatest heroes with their transition back into the civilian workforce.
“As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our highly skilled, trained and disciplined veterans have suitable employment and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “More than 700,000 military veterans call Virginia home and my administration is working every day to make the Commonwealth the best place for our veterans to live, work and raise a family. The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program 100,000th hire is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unified mission and commendable progress to serve Virginia’s veterans. Hiring veterans not only makes good business sense, it is the right thing to do.”
Youngkin announced the milestone achievement during the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Award Luncheon, where certified employers were recognized for their contributions in the hiring of Virginia veterans and military spouses. The luncheon also capped off the 2022 Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.
Youngkin said Virginia is home to nearly 30 military bases.
“These service men and women are a real asset to the Commonwealth when they transition from active duty to civilian life,” Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw said. “The V3 program has proven to make their transition to the civilian workforce easier and much more efficient.”
We applaud the Commonwealth of Virginia, and those private businesses, that are stepping up in support of Virginia’s veterans.
It is the right to do both for veterans and businesses in need of skilled workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.