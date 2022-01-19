It has been a while since the Brushfork Armory has hosted a concert or large-scale entertainment event. Weather and COVID willing, that could change later this month.
Cledus T. Judd, along with the Glenn Baker Band, is scheduled to present the “This Judd’s For You 2022” show at the National Guard Armory in Brushfork on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Judd gained fame in the 1990s for not only his parodies of country songs but also his Jerry Clower style storytelling humor. He also played to one of his biggest crowds in Bluefield earlier in his career.
Judd recently recalled that earlier show in a telephone interview with the Daily Telegraph.
“It is so fitting this is happening,” Judd said. “My career had just taken off and they had booked a show in Bluefield (in 1997). I had never heard of Bluefield.”
But after that performance, he never forgot about this area.
“They were lined up around the building,” Judd said of the overflow Bluefield crowd at the 1997 concert. “It was the biggest crowd I had every played before in my career, right here in Bluefield. The timing of me doing this again is really good.”
While sporting events are still held at the Brushfork Armory, concerts and related large-scale events have been a rarity at that location in recent years.
The Jan. 29 show, assuming the weather cooperates, could prove to be a nice distraction for area residents, particularly after everything we have been through over the last two years. The doors to the armory open Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23.
If we had to guess, our prediction would be that Judd can probably expect to see an overflow crowd in Bluefield once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.