Oh, so cold! Christmas Eve and both stoves had be kept going full blast all night to keep the water pipes from freezing. The floor was chilly as I climbed out of bed and made it downstairs to notice the coal bucket needed filling. Mom had breakfast almost ready as it got to be “good daylight” as they say in the country and while Dad fed the cows and chickens I got that coal. Breakfast with sausage and gravy and eggs and “cow milk and butter” made all of us forget about the chill. After all, we had to go to Bluefield.
The ’60 Ford Galaxie warmed up fast and with the walnut-hull tires from General Tire on the Avenue, we knew Dad would be able to get us to town. All bundled up and happy, we started down the Valley, past Uncle Jabo’s Gulf station and Grandma Dalton’s house. Lights glowed on the Morning Star Restaurant. Soon we passed Charlie Nell’s and Chalk-Eye Myers’ stores, on by the new Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary School, through Boissevain and into Pocahontas.
Frankie Rodriguez was walking up toward the Funeral Home and Andy Geeson was busy in the Rexall Drug Store. Frank Soos had the door unlocked on the Pocahontas Market and people were all out and stirring.
The icicles at Wolfe were huge and coming down into Bluestone the tell-tale smoke above the track signaled a passing coal train with laboring diesels pushing gondolas toward the big yard on the West Virginia side. The trees were frosty but the road was mostly clear so our good mood just kept getting better.
We passed the Double Cola plant in Hale’s Bottom. Just the day for a carton of that tasty Pocahontas Ginger Ale for the holidays, as Dad said.
We neared the cement plant below Bluestone Bedding as the big railroad culvert loomed on the horizon and we had to stop for the light. Then, ah – there appeared Bluefield, Virginia with the Municipal Building all decked out for the holidays. We parked near Kroger’s so Mom could check out the baubles at Virginia Ann Jewelry with Mr. Ted White ready as always. I looked in the window at Ben Franklin’s across from the Chicago House but my mind was New Graham Pharmacy where I knew “Bus” McNeer would have a holiday copy of the Sporting News. He did, and when Dad had given him the 35 cents to get it, Dr. Walter Pierce came. He was our dentist and wanted to know what we thought about the Emory & Henry football team. Right behind him was Dr. Sam Milchin, we laughed and said we should pay more attention to those Tennessee Volunteers. Before we could get away, attorney Zane Christian walked past to remind us that the Virginia Cavaliers were the best. My head was spinning.
Mom and Dad got me back in the car and up the Avenue we went. The car heater was working overtime as we looked at the holiday decorations on the light posts. Bluefield Monument and the Farm Bureau were soon in the rear view mirror. I laughed to myself as we went by the Tastee Freeze and Dairy Queen — what a day for them!
I was trying to see the train tracks to check on those coal cars but there were too many buildings. It was filled on both sides with cars and trucks and people. Superior-Sterling up ahead with Bluefield Supply alongside. We were already beyond McQuails, filled with furniture shoppers. Blank’s Wallpaper and Paint Store was busy on the street below the old Beaver High School and I could see Park Central across the tracks just a few blocks from Bluefield State.
Finally, we found a place to park on Duhring Street below the Episcopal Church. Dad dropped a few quarters into what he called that “doggone parking meter” as we held on to each other getting to the top of the hill passing the Moose Lodge and ducking into the back door of the Bluefield Sanitarium to get warm for a minute. When we came out across from Ramsey Street School, I saw O.C. Young and Ray Brooks going in getting ready for the Community Christmas. You could hear the music with the Swing Kings from WHIS-TV doing some final practice.
Past the Sunset News-Observer and Daily Telegraph offices we split up at the corner. Mom went down to Kammer’s and Dad took me to Penney’s to see the toys. We met up at Montgomery Ward’s toy section and I hoped Santa knew what I needed. By then, it was time for a sandwich in Kresge’s topped off with a cold glass of milk and the chocolate donuts in the greasy gray box.
Clark’s was very crowded but I got to see their electric train layout. Dad took me into H&M Shoes while Mom talked to Alfred Land about a ring. The streets were so full it was hard to walk and we figured the holiday shows at the Colonial Theatre and the Granada would be sold out. Lots of shoppers filled Bluefield Music and we got a Bing Crosby album, took a few minutes to go into Leggett’s and checked out the holiday lobby of the West Virginian Hotel. Amazing.
Loaded with packages, we got back down the hill to the car. Daddy took a turn to the Dutch Oven so I could have a dozen brownies and I probably would have gotten even more sweets at Sarver Candy Company. Of course, we had to come back across town to Acme Supermarket at 928 Bluefield Avenue where my Aunt Pearl Muncey worked. Brach’s chocolate cherries, Leatherwood Egg Nog, Betsy Ross bread — all the necessary items! We already had a Sears Butter Batter fruit cake sent by Aunt Gladys and that would be a holiday treat to share with the family.
It did not seem cold at all as we headed home, past Rudy and Dottie Miller’s and back to Abb’s Valley before the fire went out. The great city of Bluefield had worked its holiday magic again.
Merry Christmas!
