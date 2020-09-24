As parents continue to wrestle with the question of whether it is safe for their child to be in school during a pandemic, some who originally chose the virtual learning only option are having a change of heart.
That’s why the Mercer County Board of Education has extended the deadline for those students who want to switch from virtual learning to being educated in a classroom. The parents of those students who are now hoping to return to school have until this Friday to un-enroll their children from the virtual only option and to sign them up for in-person instructional learning.
Those parents who are thinking about making the change are asked to contact their child’s school to let them know that they wish to re-enroll their child in the classroom. After September 25, parents will not be allowed to make a similar change until the end of the grading period, which is Oct. 25.
Virtual school is for students who receive all of their classes online and do not attend in-person school at all. According to School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers, more than 600 students to date have already switched from the virtual only option back to in-school instruction. And that number will likely increase between now and Friday.
We realize this isn’t an easy decision for many parents to make. The pandemic is still raging in West Virginia, and there is a looming threat of a second wave of the virus this fall or winter. While no one knows whether this will actually happen, history may provide us with some important clues.
More than a 100 years ago, during the 1918-1919 global pandemic, the influenza outbreak began in the spring, and was less severe during the summer months. But the pandemic came raging back in the fall and winter and continued well into the summer of 1919. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths from the 1918-1919 pandemic was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 deaths occurring in the United States. So far in 2020, a little more than 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the United States.
We don’t know if history will repeat itself or not, but most health professionals expect to see a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall and winter.
Of course, the state already has a plan in place, which will automatically send schools back to virtual only learning if virus numbers reach a certain threshold. There is no way, of course, to predict the future. So we have to continue taking this one day at a time with the hope that things will eventually work out for the best.
Virtual learning isn’t for every student or parent. So those who are looking to make the change back to in-school instruction should be prepared to act before Friday.
