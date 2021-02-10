Grinning from ear to ear, Editor Samantha Perry marches out of her office, and triumphantly proclaims, “Charles Owens, I just threw you under the bus!”
I offer a simple, yet deadpan response of, “What else is new?”
It’s a typical day in the newsroom. At least as typical as things can be during these strange days that we are living in. That’s why a little humor is probably needed from time to time to help break up the pandemic doldrums.
On this particular day, Samantha just got through talking to a producer for a television show that she apparently watches on a regular basis.
I’m not all that familiar with this show, but she is quick to point out that it is excellent. So I take her word for it, but I also do a quick Google search to make sure I know what this particular television show is actually all about.
Samantha is excited. Perhaps too excited. And she told the producer that I knew all about a local case from 16 years ago that they are apparently interested in doing a possible documentary segment on.
OK. But 16 years ago? My name may have been on the byline for that particular story, but I can’t say that my memory is that good.
That’s the problem with covering news. After a while, many of these stories all start to sound the same. Sure, I remember some of the more unusual cases and trials that I covered over the years, but as with everything else, the details of those particular cases can get a little fuzzy with time.
Of course, local cases involving crime have been somewhat sparse as of late. Police tell us that COVID and winter weather are to blame. And that’s fine with me. I’ve always argued that we are too small and too rural of a region to have as much crime as we tend to see in a normal month or year.
The key word here is “normal.”
I’m talking about those glorious pre-pandemic years.
Nowadays, the bad guys (if they are following pandemic rules) are wearing a mask and that is considered perfectly normal. Yep. These are strange days. Call it an upside down world if you would like.
I’ve often wondered — if my local bank ever reopens to the public — will I be expected to enter the bank wearing a mask? Now wouldn’t that be odd?
I remember shaking a guy’s hand last year while I was inside of the bank, before it closed to the public, and then realizing that the handshake was probably a bad idea. But he extended his hand as well for a handshake. I think we both quickly realized it was a horrible idea and immediately made a mad rush to the nearest bottle of hand sanitizer.
Yes. These are strange days.
I never imagined I would see the day where wearing a mask was considered mandatory for shopping or eating out. It’s like that show “Watchmen” on HBO where everyone is wearing mask.
As of this writing, we are about three weeks into President Joe Biden’s 100-day mask mandate. While that may sound depressing, it does pose an interesting question. Can we unmask once those 100 days are up? Or will we be dealing with another virus variant by then that will once again throw life back into chaos?
Already there is talk of the dreaded United Kingdom variant becoming the predominant COVID strain by March. Will the 100 day mask mandate suddenly morph into a 200-day requirement?
Will Memorial Day 2021 bring a reprieve from the pandemic, or will a new virus variant be raging by then?
And will I be asked to remember the specific details of a story that I wrote 16 years ago?
I certainly hope not.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
