Change isn’t always easy. In fact, sometimes it can create a level of anxiety for individuals.
I’ll give you a not so recent example.
I can still remember when businesses, and everyday folks, first started connecting to the internet. It was the early 90s and there was a lot of excitement surrounding this bold new virtual world.
Change was coming, and it was perplexing to me.
Let’s just say I wasn’t among those individuals who were excited at the time about this whole new world-wide web thing.
Why in the world would we want to read things, or look at pictures, on a so-called internet when all you had to do instead was pick-up a good book, newspaper or magazine? Those publications provided plenty of opportunities for reading or looking at photographs. And you could take the newspaper, book or magazine with you in another room, or outside, to read if you so desired.
With the internet, all you could do — at least in the beginning of our technological journey — was stare at a screen on a large monitor. Back in the day those monitors were mammoth in size and rarely lasted very long. It also took a long-time to connect to the internet. Sometimes it would take multiple attempts before actually connecting. You also had to find a modem that would work with your machine if you wanted to make the connection.
It seemed like a whole lot of unnecessary hassle just to read something on a computer monitor. The older computers, Atari and Commodore, would connect to your television. So no computer monitor was necessary. But with the arrival of the internet, all types of new, and expensive equipment, was suddenly needed.
But the world was changing courtesy of the world-wide web, regardless of whether we liked it or not.
Flash forward to a decade or so and imagine my confusion over this whole new social media thing. I could be wrong about who came first, but I seem to recall that something named “Myspace” may have been one of the first big social media forums to catch fire.
Suddenly people were sharing the most personal details of their lives with millions of strangers online.
Why in the world would you want to do this? What happened to the idea of privacy in one’s own home and life? I couldn’t understand it, and had no desire to participate in this new online craze.
But a tsunami wave of change had arrived, and the world wide web would never be the same again.
Suddenly the world was in love with something called Facebook. And people, instead of birds, were tweeting.
Gone were the colossal monitors of old. In their place were tiny computers disguised as cellphones and electronic notebooks and tablets that were small enough to carry with us wherever we traveled. Modems were a thing of the past and internet connections were suddenly lightning fast.
At that point, I got it and I was doing it everyday— in terms of posting stories, photographs, slideshows and videos to the newspaper’s website and social media forums as part of my daily job. But I was still perplexed, and remain so to this very day, as to why people put so much personal information about themselves on their social media websites for others to see. Honestly, I don’t need a 24-7 virtual report of what you are doing each and every day. Yet many folks document their entire days — from first thing in the morning to last thing at night — on their social media sites.
Good grief. I don’t have time to scroll through all of those social media posts and photographs. Just give me a good book, newspaper or magazine to read — and I’ll be perfectly happy.
Of course, ironically, I’m the person now doing much of the digital-side duties behind the scenes here at the newspaper.
Still change can be tough. And I can’t help but wonder when the next big digital transition will arrive.
When it does, we must adapt — even if it creates anxiety at first.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
