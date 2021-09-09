The women’s suffrage movement became a national movement in the 1840s on the heels of a broader movement for women’s rights. The effort was led by notable women, such as Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frances Gage, and Susan B. Anthony.
By the 1870s, suffrage proponents wanted the Supreme Court to rule on their fight to legally vote. Women attempted to vote and filed lawsuits when they were turned away. Susan B. Anthony succeeded in voting in 1872 but was arrested for doing so and found guilty at trial. Today, her actions and arrest would be termed systemic voter fraud, or systemic sexism – depending on your political alliance. The case gave headwinds to the women’s voter rights movement. After losing a Supreme Court decision in 1875, suffrage supporters regrouped and fought for decades to gain the right to vote.
One group took their cause to individual states, while a second group worked to gain an amendment to the Constitution and a federal right to vote in all states. In 1917, women picketers at the White House were arrested. Once in prison, some went on hunger strikes and were force-fed. Despite these continued efforts, the women’s suffrage movement slowed during World War I.
By 1919, Congress, thankful for women’s support in the war effort, passed the Nineteenth Amendment on June 5, and became part of the U.S. Constitution on August 18, 1920. Women had previously won the right to vote in five states when the amendment was passed.
The Nineteenth Amendment – “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Folks can have an amiable debate about the reason for the bloody American Civil War – states’ rights or slavery. No one can deny most Black men did not get the right to vote until the Fifteenth Amendment was passed in 1870 after the Civil War. Even after the amendment’s passage, many African American men were denied access to polling places (mostly in Confederate states) by state enacted voting laws including poll taxes, literacy tests, and the “grandfather clause”, a segment of “Jim Crow” laws. If this didn’t keep Black men from voting, blatant intimidation and violence was used.
It took nearly a century for the federal government to correct the racist voting restrictions enacted by southern states. In 1964, the Twenty-fourth Amendment was ratified, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 guaranteed voting rights for all adult citizens regardless of race or gender. The hard-fought passage for these voting rights was not without bloodshed and sacrifice. The effort was led by courageous Americans like John Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., and others.
The Fifteenth Amendment – “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
We all should agree that our goal is for 100 percent of every vote cast to be done so legally. My view is that a true democracy’s goal should also be to encourage every legal voter to cast a ballot, which justifies exploring alternative methods to vote if the ballot can be executed securely and legally. Restricting an American’s ability to cast a legal ballot is anti-American, and against the Constitution.
History demonstrates that allowing states (Democrat or Republican controlled) to enact voting laws without federal oversight allows manipulation of voting rights by partisan politics. Texas state voting laws being pursued, along with other states, contain both good and bad regulations. H.R. 4, a federal act, contains needed federal oversight, but like some state laws fails in other areas.
The problem with the entire fiasco is that these new voting regulations are prompted by disinformation that there was systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election. This election was the most secure in our history, according to Democratic and Republican voting officials. Dozens of failed lawsuits, a decision by the Supreme Court, and an investigation by Bill Barr and the DOJ, reinforced this declaration.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield VA
