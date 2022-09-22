Could charging stations for electric vehicles help boost tourism? That seems to be the consensus among some elected leaders in our region, who are now working to develop more of these facilities.
The latest locality attempting to add charging stations is Tazewell County.
Charlie Stacy, who serves as the Eastern District representative on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, says there are several residents in the county with electric vehicles. But there aren’t many charging stations in the county to service those local residents, as well as out-of-state visitors with electric vehicles.
So the county is now looking at the possibility of creating places where the owners of these vehicles — and tourists visiting the region in particular — can recharge their batteries.
Two of the areas the board has identified as possible sites for charging stations may sound a little unusual at first, but make sense from a tourism standpoint.
They are Burkes Garden — the scenic community often referred to as “God’s thumbprint,” and the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell. Both locations are popular destinations for out-of-town visitors.
Burke’s Garden is the highest elevation valley in Virginia and is surrounded by mountains. It is located off Route 61 just east of the corporate limits of Tazewell.
The Historic Crab Orchard Museum is located off of highway 19-460 near Tazewell. Tourists using electric vehicles could stop at the museum and explore its exhibits while their electric vehicle batteries are recharging, Stacy said.
The county is seeking grant funding to help with the development of the charging stations.
Those who are active on social media already know that electric vehicles and charging stations are topics that generate a lot of debate.
Folks are certainly entitled to their opinion, and we see no harm in a productive online debate.
Still, at the end of the day, if we have both local residents with electric vehicles and tourists who are traveling to our area in electric vehicles, there does need to be charging stations available to serve them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.