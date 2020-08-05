So has it come to this? Late night infomercials about masks and hand sanitizers.
Yep. The infomercials have begun. And these are some apparently powerful face masks they are selling in the middle of the night on television.
Of course, in order to see one of these infomercials, you also need to be dealing with a serious case of insomnia. Or at the very least, you need to be a night owl.
Rarely do I stay up that late anymore. And if I do, it has to be on a Friday or Saturday night, which is when I know I don’t have to be up at 7 a.m. the following morning for work. Otherwise, I have to be dealing with a bad case of insomnia to flip the television on that late at night.
Well that happened a few nights ago. I rolled, and rolled, and rolled in bed. Finally I got up and turned the television on. I thought, at the very least, maybe I could catch a few minutes of an old “Twilight Zone” episode or something at night. For some reason, the “Twilight Zone” is always on late at night when I turn the television on. And those old shows are all new to me.
Nope. Instead I came across a guy, not a great actor by the way, who was doing a hard sell on masks. I guess these were industrial strength type of masks or something. I don’t know. I was half awake, and half asleep, while I listened to his rant. But the one take away I got from it, after listening to him for a few minutes, is that no one wearing one of these powerful masks had to worry about catching COVID-19.
Nope. Instead, if you put on this particular mask, you would all but transform into a super hero. Kind of like Batman or Spiderman or Captain America or something. With this mask wrapped around your face, you could confront the pandemic without fear.
Just like Captain America’s indestructible shield or Iron Man’s nearly impenetrable armor, you are set to weather the storm, or in this particular case, the remainder of the pandemic. Or the second wave. Or whatever.
Yep. It’s come to this.
I also saw what appeared to be another extended infomercial, but this one was about hand sanitizer.
I didn’t pay a lot of attention to this particular one, but there were some pretty big promises once again about how this was the best hand sanitizer to have — well pardon the pun — on hand during the pandemic.
At this point, I couldn’t take it any longer. It felt like I was in a “Twilight Zone” episode. So I turned the channel. And then I turned the channel again. And again.
I couldn’t find an episode of the “Twilight Zone,” or anything else that seemed remotely interesting for that matter. So I finally gave up, turned off the television, and attempted to go back to sleep.
But maybe that infomercial actually worked. I started thinking about how cool it would be to have one of those heavy-duty, all-protecting, face masks. Had I taken the time to write down the toll-free number he was pitching, and made the phone call, I could have weathered the remainder of this pandemic without having to worry any longer.
Suddenly, I realized that a golden opportunity may have been lost. After all, you couldn’t buy one of those masks in a store. Nope. Just on television. And just by calling that toll-free number.
Gosh. Why didn’t I just go ahead and buy one? It’s 2020, after all. Who knows when the next pandemic or major calamity may strike. I also keep hearing this talk about “COVID-20.” It’s apparently on the way, at least according to some of those conservative talk show personalities I listen to each evening.
So if another virus is on its way from China or some other country, now would be the time to prepare.
I guess I will have to remember to either stay up late, or get out of bed in the middle of the night, to catch that guy on television again. How else am I going to get one of those all-powerful face masks?
Yep. You gotta love the year 2020.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
