Maybe it is because the seasons are changing, but the cat has finally mellowed out.
For a period of time, this particular cat would sit at the front door and hiss at me — or anyone else — who would try to enter or exit the house.
You would have to say his name — sometimes in a loud tone — for him to stop. Then he would normally begin meowing profusely — presumably an attempt at an apology for his bad attitude?
The only time “Gray” was happy was when he was eating.
Now, in a surprising change, he has transformed into a friendly and happy cat who demands constant human attention.
His attitude has improved twofold within a relatively short period of time.
Maybe the transition from summer to fall has something to do with his attitude change.
He doesn’t hiss anymore, but can still be demanding. He will meow constantly until you pet him.
Animals can be interesting.
I’ve cared for a lot of different cats over the years. Most are unique with their own different personalities.
Some are loving. Some simply tolerate their owners. And some demand constant human attention.
Gray is in the demanding constant human attention phase at the moment. With hope this will pass.
Don’t get me wrong. A friendly cat is always better than an unhappy cat, but I also can’t spend all of the daylight hours outside petting him.
In a way, Gray has transformed into Gray.
Let me explain. The original Gray showed up at an earlier front door begging for food at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
She was a beautiful gray cat with long hair who appeared to be in a state of distress. She arrived at my front door just as much of West Virginia and Virginia was shutting down. Those strange, and certainly confusing, stay-at-home orders had just been issued by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
We were all scratching our heads at that time.
The world was in the midst of being flipped upside down. We just didn’t realize it at the moment.
Many of us were confused by those stay at home orders. Was the virus really that serious? Serious enough to shut down schools and businesses, and dangerous enough to keep people from gathering together in groups?
I think we all know the answer to that question now, but back during March 2020, we didn’t have an answer. This was all new and certainly crazy. And no one wanted to catch the mystery virus at the time.
Maybe the cat realized at that moment that she too needed to stay at home. But she didn’t have a home. At least not yet.
So, of course, with a cat crying outside, I promptly went upstairs, opened a can of cat food and rushed the food outside. Gray was a little scared back then, but not scared enough to eat. She was hungry. But after eating, she left. I didn’t think she would return.
But a day or two later, she was back. Ready for more food. And ready to become friends with the family.
The female Gray is now a spoiled, loving cat, who lives with my sister.
She too is very demanding and expects constant human attention. In a way, we can measure how long the pandemic has lasted based upon how long Gray has been around — since she arrived at the beginning of the pandemic.
I guess we needed a distraction from the insanity of the moment back in March 2020, and she provided just that.
Back to the male Gray. He doesn’t have long hair, but is mostly gray in color. Hence the name. And just like the female Gray, he is suddenly craving human attention.
What can you do with these animals? You can’t mistreat them. And when they show up at your front door hungry, you have to feed them?
Our family has always had cats, so having a feline friend or two around isn’t really anything new.
Of course, having a cat with a bad attitude was somewhat of a new experience. I’m hopeful that he is out of his “Mr. Evil” phase.
I was actually calling him that for a while. Now he’s back just to being “Gray.” Gray number 2 if you want to be technical about it.
