Has it been 61 years? I was in Mr. Don Hoback’s office at the old Abb’s Valley School for an important step in preparing for school – the day to get my “shots.” We had to give information and show a birth certificate in order to be cleared to become a student in the Tazewell County Public Schools system and I was only too happy to join in. Well, except for the shot. It was a series of little jabs that left a circle on my arm and was designed to prevent smallpox.
Just what smallpox was, I had no idea but since I had learned to read already, I knew it had killed many people in the United States and around the world. Since I had no desire to die before going to school and my parents were very interested in keeping me alive until then, the shot seemed a small price to pay. Besides, I am pretty sure the school would not accept any child who was not vaccinated.
Backing up even more, in case you know anyone who is old enough to recall something prior to 1959, there was a little history with yours truly and shots. Living in Abb’s Valley meant our two most local doctors were in nearby Pocahontas.
One was Dr. Porter, a medical man and local landowner whose name graced a nearby section of land about half a mile below our house down Route 644. A nice, flat section perfectly suited for homes to provide dwellings for miners who worked at Jenkinjones or Gary Hollow or Bishop was the place he owned and sold off in the late 1940s – early 50s. It is still referred to by older residents as “The Porter Farm.” Doctor Porter’s office was down at the end of Center Street across from the Bank of Pocahontas and just west of the old Norfolk & Western depot in town.
Doc Porter, like former West Virginia Secretary of State Ken Heckler, was known for traveling around in his Jeep. What is not always as well known is the tremendous home he owned over in the historic town of Bramwell. I was in it once and can tell you that at that time, the fireplace was large enough to allow me to stand up in it without bending over. Just thought you might want to know that.
The “other” doctor was Dr. Ballard – Howard Hampton Ballard, as I recall. His office was adjacent to the upper Company Store and on the street where the courthouse/jail was located. In those days, each town in the county had its own jail and local court where small crimes and misdemeanors were dealt with. In the case of serious issues, the culprits would be transferred across the mountains to Tazewell where the big county jail was. Once again, this is for the younger readers who might not have known about that.
Now, usually we had gone to Doctor Porter, which was simply something the older people in the family had done. I never looked forward to that because Doc, who seemed a very stern and serious man, was not at all hesitant to use a needle. I have no idea how long penicillin had been on the market but he might have had stock in it because it seemed to me that seldom did anyone go in for a medical issue before the old syringe would appear, the sleeve would be pulled up, a piece of cotton wet with a dash of alcohol would swipe across the upper arm and the silver spur would sting as it pierced the skin before injecting the wonder drug. It still hurts after all these years.
Even doctors, it seems, must rest or go out of town sometimes and so it happened one spring day that I had a cold or some similar malady which Mom and Dad decided should be attended to by someone with a medical degree. Despite my best efforts to talk them out of it, down the road we went.
I shrank lower and lower in the car as we got closer to town and was already preparing for pain when we pulled in at Dr. Porter’s office. Lo and behold, however, the door was closed and a message taped to the door noted that the doctor would be back tomorrow. Hallelujah! I had been spared.
But, no. Dad said we would just go up and see if Dr. Ballard could see me. By this time, I was sure I was much better and there was no need for any medical attention but that did no good. Up the street we went and unfortunately, there was a parking place right in front of the office. I did not know it then, but the doctor had an apartment above the office. That was a very impressive office with big granite pillars on either side of the door and I thought he might have invented medicine from the look of that amazing front entrance. There was a little round circle near the steps into which you could speak after pressing a button to let the doctor know you were there if the office was not open.
Ah, but it was open. In we went and I met the doctor. He had on a black suit, looked like Mr. Winston Churchill and was very soft spoken. In addition, I was immediately impressed with a paper weight on his desk made entirely of pennies. He soon had me at ease – except that I was waiting for the shot. After an examination, he told me and Mom about which medicine he was going to write a prescription for. Immediately I understood – there would be no shot!
After that, there was no going to any doctor. We became good friends and seldom did he see any need to stick my arm. He was so calm and never made me feel like I was in any danger. The lollipops were not bad, either. After all these years, I credit his gentle manner with taking away my fear of doctors.
And I congratulate the good Dr. Howard H. Ballard for making certain there was a generous supply of penicillin for those who felt it was a necessity.
— Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.