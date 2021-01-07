You know the holidays are over and a new year has dawned when the Christmas trees start coming down.
My family traditionally left the Christmas tree and other decorations up until the day after New Year’s Day. Dismantling the holiday cheer was usually easier than putting it up. We would take the lights down carefully and try to make sure they didn’t come out of the boxes all tangled next Christmas. The more delicate tree ornaments would be wrapped in tissue paper while the less delicate ones were packed up. Sometimes I felt a sense of relief when taking down the tree was done.
My mom and my sister, Karen, who both absolutely love Christmas, insisted a couple of years ago on giving me an artificial tree and a box of ornaments to go with it. I have always argued in the past that putting up a tree didn’t make sense because I always spent Christmas someplace other than my apartment, but they insisted and I gave in.
Fortunately, my new tree is skinny and extremely light, so hauling it from my storage room isn’t a major operation. Decorating it takes about five minutes, and taking it down and putting it away is just as fast. I took my tree down and put it away on New Year’s Day.
When I drove to the newsroom Monday morning, I noticed Bluefield city workers dismantling the new musical Christmas tree that put on nightly lights and music shows throughout the season. That was a definite sign that the holidays were over and that a new year had dawned. There are still Christmas decorations standing here and there on streetlights and rooftops, but I expect those to be gone pretty soon.
I’m already wondering what 2021 will have in store for our region and the rest of the world. The main hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic will finally be brought under control and become something in the past. A few days ago Karen called me to say Happy New Year, and, inevitably, we got to talking about the pandemic. Personally, I think COVID is always going to be with us the same way the flu is with us now. Every year there could be a new strain and a new vaccine to counter it, so getting a yearly COVID vaccination – eventually there will be one that requires only a single shot – could become routine.
Until the trend of new cases slows down, I’ll be staying cautious, wearing my mask and sanitizing my hands to the point when I need hand lotion. I went to North Carolina for Christmas, but I stayed with my sister’s family along with mom. There were only a few of us and we didn’t go anywhere, but I still worked from home for a few days to make sure I had not been exposed. During the drive home I paused at rest stops for a couple of times, but I always wore my mask and sanitized my hands before heading for the highway again. I noticed more people wearing masks and taking care not to get too close to strangers; those acts alone will go far toward getting the pandemic under control.
I’d like to predict that 2021 will be less hectic than 2020, but I never would have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic and how it turned our lives upside down. Sometimes life feels like a science fiction movie minus the action and drama. Movie plots usually have a crisis like a pandemic or an invasion from outer space wrapped up in a few days. In real life, a crisis can drag on for weeks or months. We take a big step forward when we face up to that fact and realize the quick and easy won’t happen.
This pandemic and its aftermath won’t be wrapped up in a few days, but eventually this period of history will end. Things like creepy plague doctor masks will become collector’s items. Maybe certain masks will become collectible, too. I’ve told more than one friend going through tough times that the storm will pass and the sun will start shining again. Sometimes it’s hard to believe, but storms like the COVID-19 pandemic really will become a thing of the past.
Yes, the sun will shine again.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
