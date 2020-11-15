The three delegates-elect from the House 27 legislative district in Mercer County will be in a good position to enact their legislative agenda this coming January. Incumbent Joe Ellington, Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith, all Republicans, will have a “supermajority” of fellow Republicans to work with in both the state House and Senate.
That means they will have enough votes to pass legislation regardless of any Democratic opposition. If unofficial tallies hold, Republicans will have a 23-11 edge in the state Senate and a 76-24 majority in the House. According to the Associated Press, seven Republicans won seats in the House of Delegates currently held by Democrats and one conservative independent. In the Senate, Republicans defeated another three incumbent Democrats to further expand their majority.
Smith, a political newcomer who is retired from the military after 34 years of service, said his primary legislative goals include legislation that will help to improve the business climate in West Virginia and create jobs. But Smith also hopes to address tax reform, including repeal of the Business and Inventory Tax; broadband expansion efforts to ensure that high-speed internet is available to rural communities; and legislation that addresses the high cost of keeping inmates incarcerated in the regional jail system. Smith also wants to look at ways to address the sales tax differentials in counties, like Mercer, that border other states.
“I am excited to work in a supermajority because it will enable the Republicans, whom the people elected, to deliver on issues promised to the voters (Infrastructure, broadband, etc.),” Smith said. “Having a supermajority will help avoid delaying tactics to advance legislation and enable some bills that are beneficial to the people, but have stalled in committee, to be passed.”
Gearheart, a Republican from Bluefield, is returning to the House after a brief absence. He didn’t seek re-election in 2018 in order to pursue an unsuccessful bid to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gearheart said his priorities during the 2021 legislative session will include redistricting, the state budget, ensuring transparency of road revenue spending, education reform, reigning in executive emergency power, legal reform and other issues.
“With large majorities for Republicans there is an opportunity to accomplish what Republicans have shouted from the campaign trail for years to create more freedom and opportunity,” Gearheart said. “As long as Republicans act like Republicans, our future is bright.”
Ellington, an OB-GYN physician at Princeton Community Hospital, is the lone incumbent in House 27. He is the current chair of the House Education Committee where he is hoping to address K-12 and higher education needs, particularly given the disruptions to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of his immediate priorities is redistricting and the looming move to 100 single member districts in the House. Like Smith and Gearheart, Ellington also wants to ensure broadband deployment to those deep south communities that are currently lacking service.
We congratulate Ellington, Gearheart and Smith on their wins. Given the supermajority status of their political party, all three will be in a great position to advance legislation of importance to Mercer County, and the deep south counties of southern West Virginia. All three should work toward that important cause.
