Wow. Is it already the last week of August? Our pandemic-disrupted summer is moving by awfully fast.
I hate that summer is approaching its peak so quickly. I also am disappointed in how the pandemic has disrupted our normal summer routines.
No fairs or festivals. No baseball, or at least not professional minor league affiliated games. There also were no other local sporting events to attend.
Long lines at drive-through windows of area restaurants also have been the norm this summer with fewer folks actually eating inside of restaurants. Some fast-food chains still have their indoor dining areas closed. And no summer movies to enjoy inside of a cool, air-conditioned movie theater.
In fact, I think this is the first ever summer where I haven’t seen a big summer movie at a theater. And that’s because all of the local theaters were closed in June, July and now still in August.
Our summer of discontent also brought mask mandates and orders that some in our region continue to ignore. I don’t know why masks have become such a big, political issue. Hey, I hate wearing them too, but a little protection is better than no protection. And the reason we are supposed to be wearing masks is to protect others. With a mask, when we talk, cough and sneeze there are fewer droplets that make it into the air. Thus, if more people wore masks, the risk of transmission would be reduced among the general population and our local virus numbers would finally go down.
Now I’ve heard the argument that the mask mandate is just a way of conditioning the general population for a looming vaccination mandate. The argument is that if we agree to wear masks, then we will also agree to be vaccinated. But I don’t really buy that conspiracy theory.
I may agree to wear a mask, but no — I’m not going to be one of the first people waiting in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. I’ll wait a few years to make sure there are no adverse side-effects from such a vaccine before agreeing to take one. But I will receive a flu shot this year — as I do every year — provided that it is just a normal flu shot. Now listen to me. I’m starting to sound like one of those conspiracy theory folks with the way I’m talking.
In a normal summer, going inside of a local store or the mall wouldn’t be a big deal. On a hot summer day, it makes sense to step inside of a cooler, air-conditioned, department store, mall or restaurant for a few minutes to get out of the sun.
But even now, you tend to worry, just a little bit anyhow. Could that guy standing beside of me in the grocery section have the virus? What about that person who is blocking the aisle I need to go down? He looks a little suspicious, especially with the face mask on. Could he be infected too?
Yea. It makes you think. It also makes you just a little uneasy. Also, people are a little more frantic than normal inside of the stores nowadays, and it is tough to read expressions when their faces are covered with masks. Of course, then you have those individuals walking around with no masks on looking at the rest of us like we are crazy.
Hey. Didn’t this particular store tell us a few weeks ago that masks would be mandatory? No exceptions. So why are so many folks walking around inside without a mask on?
I guess rules are meant to be broken. Right?
Sometimes it feels like I’m living in one of those science fiction disaster movies. Especially when you are inside of a store at a time when it is largely empty, and then you suddenly come across another shopper who appears genuinely startled and alarmed to see you. Suddenly six feet of social distancing becomes 12 feet.
Yep. It’s been a lousy summer so far. A lousy year, too. The pandemic has messed so many things up. Well, and bad politicians are to blame for a lot of our current woes as well. But I will refrain from getting too political here.
We all long for a return to normalcy, and well, it looks like we have at least one thing to look forward to later this year. I’m talking about Halloween.
In case you haven’t noticed, a lot of stores have already rolled out their Halloween costumes, scary movies, and Halloween decorations.
I don’t think anyone has asked this question yet so I will go ahead and throw it out there. Will kids be expected to wear facial masks over their Halloween costumes? And will they be expected to practice social distancing while out trick or treating?
It’s something to think about.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.