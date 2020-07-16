Pets give us companionship and relaxation, but I don’t think snake yoga is going to become a thing anytime soon.
I had never heard of “goat yoga” until I saw Facebook posts about the idea and copy editor James Trent here at the Daily Telegraph wrote a story about it. I’ve heard of health benefits derived from swimming with dolphins, but not yoga with goats. I guess if having cute little goats walk around you while you’re doing yoga, it will help you relax and take your mind off the world’s ongoing turmoil.
Now, my taste in pets strays from the cute and furry category to scaly and hairy. Yes, I wouldn’t mind having a dog if my housing situation allowed it, but I do have a California king snake that doesn’t bark or need to go outside regularly. I’m aware that not everybody is into snakes thanks to reputations for being venomous, frightening in appearance and getting a certain couple evicted from the Garden of Eden.
Taking care of Alice is relaxing, and I take some pride in raising him up from a little necklace less than a foot long to almost 5 feet. He’s not venomous; I’ve been bitten about five times, so I wouldn’t be here if venom was one of his accessories. I’m sure it would make the front page, though. What caused those bites is the fact that snakes don’t have wonderful eyesight. My thumb has been mistaken for a mouse more than once.
I’ll admit that Alice is much less expensive to feed than a dog or cat. I spend about $1.25 or more on a mouse every week and a half. I’ll bet that’s cheaper than feeding a goat, too.
Snakes can be relaxing, too. Unless they’re alarmed, they’re very laid-back creatures. I can pick up Alice – named after rock star Alice Cooper – and he moves about, tongue flicking, and exploring a little while I hold him. Snakes are ancient symbols of wisdom you can see in old emblems and sculptures. I’ve seen a picture of Queen Elizabeth I wearing a gown featuring a stylized serpent on one puffy sleeve.
Unfortunately, a lot of folks find snakes pretty terrifying, so I’m not sure snake yoga would become popular. I know plenty of people who love reptiles of all types, but there are just as many who can’t abide the sight of a snake. In some cases, I think it’s the slithering way snakes more. I’m amazed by how fast snakes can move and their climbing abilities, but their movements trigger ancient fear reactions in other people. I’ve seen adults you would swear are scared of nothing change their demeanor when they see a snake. Some can’t even tolerate a rubber snake.
I don’t make fun of snake haters because I’m sure we all have that animal that frightens the heck out of us. For instance, I really don’t care for rats and rodents in general. When I first started feeding Alice, I had to acclimate myself to handling mice. Being a snake owner has helped me get past my rodent phobia.
Of course, an important part of the therapy and relaxation any pet gives any owner is the responsibility that goes with it. I keep Alice’s terrarium clean, make sure he gets vitamins and doses of ultraviolet light regularly. The research you should do before choosing a pet is therapeutic, too. When I decided to finally realize my dream of owning a reptile, I did some research and decided that the larger snakes like pythons were not for me. Anything poisonous was out of the question, too. You’re going to be bitten sooner or later.
Maybe there are people who would take the next step and have snakes slithering around or coiled up and relaxing while yoga sessions are underway. Of course, I’d still insist on species lacking venom because there’s always the chance of a misunderstanding and a bite. Under the right circumstances, the snakes would be more relaxed than the humans. You would need hand sanitizer on hand, too. Reptiles can carry salmonella bacteria.
My snake, like other pets, offers relaxation if you treat him correctly and keep his welfare in mind. The fact I can pick Alice up without alarming him lets me know that he appreciates the care and attention.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
