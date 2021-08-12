Sometimes you can’t win from losing.
I had to get a relative to help me last month with changing a signal light in the Jeep. It seems that in these newer model vehicles when a signal light blows out, the adjoining brake light also goes down. So you always end up replacing two bulbs instead of just one.
In other words, you are driving around with two lights that are not working, and tempting fate in the process as it is only a matter of time before you get pulled over for not only a malfunctioning signal light, but also a brake light that isn’t working. So I tried to get the two lights fixed as quickly as possible.
Of course, it was easier said than done.
When I went to get the replacement bulbs, the guy at the local store gave me the wrong size. Why does this always happen?
Before realizing the bulbs were too big to work, we already had the hatch open, the cover removed and the wires that connect the two bulbs hanging out of the back of the Jeep.
So no, I couldn’t drive myself back to the auto store to tell them they gave me the wrong size bulbs.
So I had to get my sister to drive me to another auto store in hopes of finding the correct-sized bulbs.
We finally found an employee who knew what we were talking about, and he immediately located the correct sized lights without even having to check his computer. From there it was pretty straightforward. Everything was working correctly again in the Jeep within about 15 minutes.
Well, not everything.
Two days earlier, the low-tire sensor started going off, but all four of my tires on the Jeep looked fine.
Still, something was triggering the sensor and alarm, so I went ahead and put air in all four tires just to play it safe. The low tire sensor subsequently went off, but then came on again after changing the signal and brake light bulbs.
OK, did the signal light trigger the low-tire sensor?
Something was wrong somewhere, and it had to be a slow leak on one of the four tires.
Slow being the key word here.
I left my brother-in-law’s house with the back signal light and back brake light now working, and figured that I would put air in all four of the tires again later in the day.
But the short drive home was perilous.
By the time I pulled into the parking lot, my back tire was almost entirely deflated.
Somehow all of the air came out of the tire between the two houses, which are just a short distance away from each other. And, of course, this would happen immediately after I get the signal and brake lights fixed.
Yep, when it rains, it pours.
This all went down on a Saturday evening, so all of the normal vehicle repair shops that I would go to were already closed and wouldn’t reopen again until Monday morning.
So I checked with the local supercenters in Bluefield and Princeton, and nobody had my tire size in stock. I was told I would have to order the tires, and it would take three to four days for delivery.
I’m sure the pandemic has something to do with a shortage of tires, but I didn’t bother asking. Why even ask when you know what the answer is going to be?
Well, I did ask a store clerk a few weeks ago why now — 16 months after the onset of the pandemic — we are once again experiencing a change shortage. Yes, if you haven’t noticed, a growing number of stores are once again asking for “exact change only” due to a so-called national change shortage. The store clerk I asked was as confused as I was about why — suddenly once again — change is hard to come by.
But I digress. Let’s get back to my Jeep.
Long story short, I ended up having to use the default spare tire that came with the vehicle, which is of course good for only 35 miles. That meant I would more or less spend the remainder of the weekend at home because you can’t get very far on a tire that is good for only 35 miles.
I finally got the vehicle fixed (again) the following Monday morning, and was back on the road, although it was now time to head back to work.
While the timing was a bit odd, I guess it was all for the best that the tire deflated between the two houses, and not on a major highway or interstate corridor.
In other words, having a completely deflated tire in front of the house was a lot better than say U.S. Route 460 or Interstate 77.
So maybe everything worked out for the best after all.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
