Residents of West Virginia will take another big step toward normalcy today. For the first time since late March, citizens will be able to enjoy indoor dining and mall shopping.
Today marks the beginning of week four of West Virginia’s six-week reopening plan. At the moment, indoor seating inside of restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity. But that restriction will likely be lifted at the end of the six-week period.
Large/specialty retail stores also will reopen for business today, along with the Mercer Mall, providing additional shopping opportunities for citizens. This will also allow additional retail employees to return to work.
In addition, state park campgrounds will reopen, but for in-state residents only at the moment. Plus, outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment) will be allowed to reopen beginning today.
Furthermore, outdoor motorsport and powersport racing will now be allowed, but with no spectators. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system also reopens today for ATV tourists.
This is great news for the region, and should please those individuals who have complained about the prolonged business shutdown, and how it has negatively impacted the economy.
Still we must remain cautious as we return to work, a point correctly emphasized by Gov. Jim Justice.
“I would caution everyone, as we’re reopening, to surely wear a mask when you’re indoors and to do everything you can possibly do to wash your hands and maintain social distancing,” Justice said.
That’s good advise. It’s important for all of us to remember that the pandemic is not yet over.
Still being able to dine indoors, or shop at a mall store, is a welcomed sign of a slow return to normalcy.
It will take more time, but we are getting there. Keep the faith. And please remember to support our local businesses, both big and small, during these difficult economic times.
